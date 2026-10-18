Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Ladd McConkey Injury Means Trouble For Chargers Fantasy Managers

There are few players worth having on the Los Angeles Chargers right now, but one of them would have been Ladd McConkey, despite his injury struggles.

McConkey has been ruled out of the remainder of the Chargers' game against the Chiefs with a concussion, meaning the Chargers are without their WR1.

With McConkey injured, who picks up the slack for the struggling Chargers?

Fantasy Football Impact

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

McConkey has been a leading receiver for the Chargers this season, even with his injury woes. The wide receiver has recorded two double-digit fantasy performances, including a 19.2 point game in Week 1.

McConkey has struggled with injuries, which have included a rib injury, ankle injury, and now a concussion.

Ladd McConkey has been ruled out with a concussion. https://t.co/cAnQarHHok — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 18, 2026

McConkey should not be dropped in the wake of his injury, and the Chargers have a Week 7 bye, which should give the receiver enough time to recover.

TE Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers

With Tre Harris and Quentin Johnston also banged up for the Chargers, tight end Oronde Gadsden will become one of the main targets for Justin Herbert.

Gadsden has been unimpressive this season, along with most of the Chargers' offense, averaging just 4.8 fantasy points.

Gadsden averaged 8.8 points with the Chargers last season, and it's likely his production will increase with all of the injuries on the offense.

Gadsden's production depends on touchdowns, though, making him a TE3 and not worth starting.

RB Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

With all of the Chargers' injuries, they might look to run the ball more through Kimani Vidal.

Omarion Hampton is the RB1, but he has also been unproductive this season, giving Vidal the chance to show off his strengths on the field.

Vidal had productive outings in Weeks 4 and 5, with 11.6 and 12.6 fantasy points, respectively. Look for the Chargers to lean on Vidal as the passing game continues to struggle.

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert continues to struggle as the Chargers quarterback, averaging just 10.7 fantasy points this season.

The injuries to Chargers' receivers hasn't helped Herbert, but his production has been limited even with a healthy lineup.

Herbert ranks as one of the worst fantasy quarterbacks in the league, and he should not be started in any league.

How Will The Chargers Deal With McConkey's Injury?

The Chargers will have to turn to their run game through Hampton and Vidal, with Keaton Mitchell also getting in the mix on the ground.

The top receivers for the Chargers who are healthy right now are Theo Wease Jr. and Oronde Gadsden, both lacking experience in the NFL.