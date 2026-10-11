Fantasy Football Injury Impact: T.J. Hockenson Injury Sets Up Two Vikings For Big Fantasy Days

Justin Jefferson fantasy managers received good news, with Jefferson officially active for the Week 5 game against the Saints, and with T.J. Hockenson now ruled out with a concussion, Jefferson is set for an even bigger role in the offense.

Hockenson has been a go-to tight end for fantasy managers, but his injury will lead to bigger fantasy days for several Vikings receivers.

Fantasy Football Impact

TE T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson had a monster Week 4 for fantasy managers, gathering 24.9 fantasy points, which was fueled by Jefferson missing the game due to an ankle injury, and he was set for a big role again, with Jordan Addison ruled out for Week 5.

Hockenson suffered a concussion early in Week 5, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

TE T.J. Hockenson (concussion) has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/EHnJqjp712 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 11, 2026

Hockenson's concussion will be monitored, but the Vikings have a Week 6 bye, which should give the tight end enough time to clear concussion protocol in time for a Week 7 matchup against the Colts on October 25.

The backup tight ends for the Vikings are Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew, who will both see an increase in targets in the wake of Hockenson's injury.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jefferson is returning from an ankle injury, and his status was questionable for Week 5, but he's an automatic start when healthy, especially with other receivers also facing injuries.

With Hockenson ruled out, Jefferson will likely continue to lead the Vikings' receivers in targets and receptions.

Jefferson has been quiet since a Week 1 outing that saw him earn managers 31.2 points, but he remains a starting WR1.

WR Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings

Jennings will likely step up in the absence of Hockenson, especially with Addison also out of the Week 5 contest with a hamstring injury.

Jennings is not an automatic start like Jefferson, but given the injuries to the Vikings offense, Jennings becomes a flex option for managers, if Hockenson is ruled out for the Vikings next game.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray missed Week 2 after an early injury in Week 1, but he has only averaged 7.2 fantasy points this season.

Murray was without top receiver Jefferson in Week 4, but he was still able to make an impact using Hockenson and Addison.

Hockenson's injury will require Murray to find other receivers, and with Addison inactive, Murray will look to continue finding his favorite target in Jefferson.

Should Fantasy Managers Of Hockenson Be Worried?

Hockenson will have time to recover from his concussion during the Vikings' Week 6 bye, which will give fantasy managers optimism for a Week 7 return.

Managers of Murray should be cautious in starting the quarterback, but Jefferson remains a must-start receiver for managers.