Fantasy Football Late-Round Draft Debate: Blake Corum vs. RJ Harvey 

Going into the 2026 NFL season, there are several RBs projected to go in the middle-to-late rounds of fantasy football drafts, with low floors and high ceilings. Two RBs that fit in that category are Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum and Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey. With that, here is a breakdown of who is a better player to draft in fantasy football between the two RBs.

Blake Corum

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now a third-year RB, Corum saw a big jump in usage in his second year in the league in 2025.

Corum in the 2025 season had 746 rushing yards, averaging 5.1 YPC. He also logged six TDs. In 2024, Corum had just 207 rushing yards and no TDs. It is clear that the Rams’ coaching staff is liking the way Corum’s development as a player is heading. The only thing that serves as a roadblock to him being one of the biggest breakout players in 2026 in fantasy football is the RB ahead of him on their depth chart, Kyren Williams.

Williams in the 2025 season showed no signs of slowing down as a player. He logged his third consecutive season with over 1,000 yards rushing, with 1,252 yards. He also logged his third consecutive season with 12 or more TDs, posting a total of 13–10 rushing and three receiving. That production led Williams to finish as RB9 in PPR fantasy football formats.

With Williams remaining in high form in 2025, the most likely scenario in 2026 is that Corum will be one of the best RB handcuffs in fantasy football, with the potential of being a low-end starting option with Williams available.

ESPN in PPR fantasy formats for 2026 has Corum ranked as RB40.

RJ Harvey

Jul 31, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broncos RB, Harvey had a subpar rookie season. He started the year as RB2 behind J.K. Dobbins but was elevated to the team's RB1 when Dobbins went down in week 10 with a Lisfranc foot injury that effectively ended his season.

Harvey, in the role of Denver's RB1, did not have a single game with over 80 rushing yards. The most rushing yards he put forth was against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he had 75. A bright spot in Harvey’s time as Denver's starter was his red-zone usage and overall ability to find the end zone. From Week 13 to Week 16, Harvey scored a TD in every game.

ESPN, in PPR fantasy football formats for 2026, has Harvey ranked as RB37.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is a better option to take in fantasy football for 2026 between Corum and Harvey, Corum is the way to go.

What Harvey showcased in a starter role last season makes his outlook with Dobbins back and healthy fairly negative. There is no path for him to become fantasy relevant with Dobbins available. That plays into the reason why Corum is the better fantasy draft pick. There is upside where he could be playable even if Williams is available. If Williams is not available, Corum has top-10 RB fantasy upside.

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