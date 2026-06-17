Fantasy Football Training Camp Battle: Omar Cooper Jr. vs. Adonai Mitchell

The New York Jets' offense will look fairly different in 2026, with a new QB taking the reins of the unit, Geno Smith. He will have some intriguing targets to throw to, including two WRs fighting for the title of WR2, Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. Here is an evaluation on who will be the better fantasy player between the two in the 2026 season.

Adonai Mitchell

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) reacts after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mitchell was acquired by the Jets in week 9 of last season after being dealt in a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts that sent them multiple-time All-Pro CB, Sauce Gardner. Mitchell played just eight games with the Jets and in that time recorded 301 receiving yards on 24 receptions, while also catching two TDs. While the following production was underwhelming, Mitchell’s situation in 2025 with the Jets’ offense was less than ideal.

New York in 2025 again had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, as well as some of the worst QB play. Mitchell, in just eight games, caught passes from three different QBs: Tyrod Taylor, Brady Cook, and Justin Fields. Hopefully, with the addition of Smith as the lead signal caller, Mitchell can tap into the game-breaking ability that he has shown in spurts in his career. However their should be concerns if that QB-WR connection takes and those plays happen at volume between the two. Smith last season had the 40th-lowest yards per pass attempt average of every player who threw a pass last season in the NFL.

Omar Cooper Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jets, after drafting David Bailety, DE out of Texas Tech, with the #2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, used their next two picks in the first round to address their offense. They took a dynamic TE out of Oregon, Kenyon Sadiq, at #16 overall, and then drafted Cooper Jr. out of Indiana University at #30 overall.

Cooper Jr. in 2025 with the Hoosiers had 69 receptions for 937 yards and 14 TDs. He has a versatile skillset. He can go down the field and make contested deep catches, or act as a gadget player and take a jet sweep to the endzone. Many have compared him to Deebo Samuel at his peak when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is the better option for fantasy football in 2026 between Cooper Jr. and Mitchell, Cooper Jr seems more likely to have a better season. Even though Mitchell has been on the Jets longer than Cooper Jr., they are on an even playing field in developing chemistry with Smith, and with the more dynamic game that Cooper Jr. holds over Mitchell as a WR, more opportunities should be there for him in the Jets’ offense, even though it is just his rookie season. Given the play of Smith in 2025—3,025 passing yards, 19 TDS, and 17 INTS—Cooper Jr. and Mitchell should still be approached with weariness when thinking of taking them in fantasy drafts in the upcoming season.

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