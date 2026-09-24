Fantasy Football Week 3 WR vs. CB Matchups: Justin Jefferson Primed to Succeed with Kyler Murray Back

There are plenty of matchups on the gridiron to keep an eye on each week in the NFL, but not many are as exciting as watching a WR and CB go toe-to-toe. From a fantasy football perspective, certain WR/CB matchups could affect how we view specific players in our lineups.

Ahead of this weekend’s slate of Week 3 games, let’s take a look at five WR/CB matchups to keep tabs on.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy points per route run allowed are courtesy of Fantasy Points Data .

WR Justin Jefferson vs. CB Benjamin Morrison

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reaches for a touchdown during the second half against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Jefferson only got a handful of snaps with Kyler Murray under center to begin the season before the dual-threat QB suffered a scary head injury. Nevertheless, with Carson Wentz operating the Minnesota Vikings’ offense, Jefferson is the WR10 in fantasy points per game (19.9) on the second-highest target share (35.7%), and the seventh-most yards per route run (2.72) among WRs with 50-plus routes run.

Justin Jefferson getting started early



MINvsCHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JvstJSHacf — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

With Murray back as the starter in Week 3, Jefferson will face Benjamin Morrison, who has surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points per route run (0.36) this season.

WR George Pickens vs. CB Marlon Humphrey

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts against the Washington Commanders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a sluggish start to the season for George Pickens, who is the WR47 in fantasy points per game (7.9) through the Dallas Cowboys’ first two games. The good news for Pickens is that he’ll primarily see veteran Marlon Humphrey in coverage on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Humphrey was once an elite CB, he’s coughing up the 10th-most fantasy points per route run (0.34).

WR Jalen Coker vs. CB Myles Harden

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The emergence of Jalen Coker has been a stellar development for the Carolina Panthers’ offense, as he is the WR6 in fantasy points per game (24.2) entering Week 3. Coker is tied with Tetairoa McMillan for the highest target share (27.3%) on the Panthers, while he has the sixth-most yards per route run (2.76) among WRs with 50-plus routes run.

Jalen Coker with an insane sideline catch 🙌



CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ny53jZo5oR — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

On Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Coker will see plenty of Myles Harden, who is permitting the 13th-most fantasy points per route run (0.33). Among CBs with 50-plus coverage snaps in 2026, Harden also has the third-highest catch rate allowed (88.9%).

WR DK Metcalf vs. CB DJ Turner

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch against the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DK Metcalf has been a non-factor for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year, as he’s tallied the most drops (3) among players with 10-plus targets. Additionally, Metcalf is just the WR52 in fantasy points per game (7.4), and things won’t get easier against DJ Turner in Week 3.

Among WRs - DK Metcalf ranks:



4th in Targets

31st in Receptions

63rd in Receiving Yards pic.twitter.com/SlczczJQQO — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 23, 2026

Besides Turner being one of the select corners who shadows certain WRs, the talented CB for the Cincinnati Bengals has allowed the 14th-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.19).

WR Rome Odunze vs. CB Riq Woolen

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) after a reception during the second half against there Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Caleb Williams was active for the Chicago Bears in Week 3, Rome Odunze would have a tough time producing against Riq Woolen and the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary. Odunze is currently the WR54 in fantasy points per game (7.2), and he’ll be catching passes from either Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum.

As for Woolen, the former CB from the Seattle Seahawks is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.14) to begin the year.