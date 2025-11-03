Fantasy Football Week 9 MVPs Include Drake London, Brock Bowers, and 9 Others
NFL Week 9 provided us with an array of touchdowns across the board. We had one game total 89 combined points. We had one game total to 59 after overtime. The entire day slate that saw 22 teams in action only had 5 teams fail to reach 20+ points. Whether you won or lost your fantasy football matchup, it is highly probable that someone put up points for you in impressive fashion. These players, in particular, were the standout MVPs of them all.
All provided scores are per ESPN PPR scoring.
QUARTERBACKS
Caleb Williams - 38.7 Pts
280 Passing Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 5 Rushing Attempts, 53 Rushing Yards | 2 Receptions, 22 Receiving Yards, 1 Touchdown
What a game this was! The Bears held off the Bengals in a 47-42 thriller. Williams did not just have a great passing game, but also a... receiving game? Yes, he had 2 Receptions for 22 Yards and 1 Touchdown. I give props to the Ben Johnson offense. What won't they do?
Josh Allen - 28.82 Pts
273 Passing Yards, 1 Touchdown | 6 Rushing Attempts, 19 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns
Our yearly meeting between Mahomes and Allen favored the home team. Allen is 5-1 versus Mahomes in the regular season. He is 0-4 in the postseason. The trend continues.
RUNNING BACKS
Christian McCaffrey - 34.3 Pts
28 Rushing Attempts, 106 Rushing Yards, 1 Touchdown | 5 Receptions, 67 Receiving Yards, 1 Touchdown
You cannot be surprised to see McCaffrey finish as RB1 on the week. The Giants front has been awesome, but not so much against the run. They failed today and McCaffrey continues his run behind Jonathan Taylor for that RB1 title.
Rico Dowdle - 28.1 Pts
25 Rushing Attempts, 130 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 2 Receptions, 1 Receiving Yards
News was out this week and it stated that Dowdle would be the majority back for the Panthers. As the weeks have gone on, it has appeared that this may be inevitable. Dowdle out-rushed Hubbard 25-5. He is the man to have.
Kyle Monangai - 22.8 Pts
26 Rushing Attempts, 176 Rushing Yards | 3 Receptions, 22 Receiving Yards
I do not think that Monangai is stealing this job from D'Andre Swift. However, he has earned more playing time for when Swift is back. Their statistics have been very similar in regards to efficiency. Monangai perhaps played better than Swift may have today.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Drake London - 38.8 Pts
9 Receptions, 118 Receiving Yards, 3 Touchdowns
My hat is tipped for London as I stand up in a round of applause. We did not like London this week. His matchup, on paper, was not good. However, he mossed 'em all day long. All three touchdowns were with zero separation. This is your reminder that London is very, very good.
Tee Higgins - 33.1 Pts
7 Receptions, 121 Receiving Yards, 2 Touchdowns
There is a very strong case to be made that Higgins and London are the two best 1v1 weapons in the league. If you throw it up to them, they will catch it. Higgins had an equally impressive day as Flacco surpassed 400 yards. It is amazing to watch.
TIGHT ENDS
Brock Bowers - 43.3 Pts
12 Receptions, 127 Receiving Yards, 3 Touchdowns
Brock is back! I forgot how thrilling he was to watch play football. Bowers wasted no time ramping up to form. His form is in its perfect form. He is the TE1 when active.
Colston Loveland - 29.8 Pts
6 Receptions, 118 Receiving Yards, 2 Touchdowns
Let's not kid ourselves, I love being right and so do you... Loveland is up to his ideal form after early season injury derailments. He faced the 32nd ranked defense versus tight ends and added to it.
DEFENSE/ SPECIAL TEAMS
Titans D/ST - 20.0 Pts
1 Interceptions, 6 Sacks, 2 Touchdowns, 27 Points Allowed, 343 Yards Allowed
If you are curious, the Titans are rostered in 1% of leagues. Nobody trusts them and everyone was wrong. They were the DST1 of the week. Hats off to them as they have looked better over the past few weeks.
KICKER
Ka'imi Fairbairn - 17.0 Pts
5/6 FGM (3/3 40-49 Yds)
The Texans' franchise leader in points added to it today. Fairbairn missed one kick, yet still converted five of them. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to defeat the Broncos.
Honorable Mention - Cam Little
He set the NFL record today with a 68 Yard torpedo!