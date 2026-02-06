This is going to be a lot of fun. Now, thanks to Fantasy Olympics, you can play fantasy sports even while not much else is going on. If one is wondering, there are other pools and events too. Sadly, Olympics DFS is not a thing among the big sites. However, these pools are not too bad. Frankly, there are different and it is a way to get into the event that only happens every four years.

A Little Fantasy Olympics 101 Winter Style

There are a few options to choose from. For one, there are pick'em or draft leagues. One can just simply pick there favorite countries or athletes. Draft leagues involve having a snake draft where you have to be more strategic. The good countries go early and then it becomes a free-for-all. Norway remains a favorite for medals and some are bullish on them to win a lot of gold medals.

How many you may ask? The Over/Under on DraftKings is 15.5 right now but you can wager on an Over of 16.5 at +175 now., Norway has an ADP of as close to 1.0 as humanly possible. After the Norwegians, the Americans are a close second. There are several events where the Americans are favorites to medal. One may be mixed curling at this rate. Team USA got off to a hot 4-0 start.

Again, Norway dominates the nordic events, the Americans have their specialties including figure skating potentially. Great Britain is a huge favorite in Men's Curling even though Canada views it as their sport. There are plenty of subplots here and options.

Choosing Between Countries And Athletes

Athletes presents a twist as pools list a projected amount of points. Keep an eye on this as the greater risk involves greater reward. Default scoring is pretty self explanatory but as follows:

Gold - 5 pts

Silver - 3 pts

Bronze - 1 pt

The wrinkle with pools like this is you can set the points however you want. One key is if athletes is your chosen path, try to find some that compete in multiple events wherever possible. That increases the point potential - relays, mixed events, etc.

For countries, keep in mind there are 93 countries participating in this year's Winter Olympics. No one wants to draft say Hong Kong when South Korea is available. Furthermore, the difference between clicking on China and Chinese Taipei could be a killer. The idea is hopefully find that surprise country or two that exceeds their medal count by a good bit.

The Final Question - Are We Playing This?

You better believe it! I will be doing a draft league. My goal will be to update everyone as the option chosen was countries among the 16 sports. Do not worry a column going into some of the longer shot countries to thrive will be explored.

After all, this is meant to be fun! Oh and get in there ASAP. No, really! You have literally until after the Opening Ceremonies as events get underway in full early Saturday.

