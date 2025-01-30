Former Fantasy Star QB Cam Newton Makes Shocking Claim
Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton made headlines on Thursday while appearing on ESPN’s First Take. Newton, while appearing with Stephen A. Smith boldly stated that he would not be willing to trade his 2015 Most Valuable Player Award for a Super Bowl ring.
Smith asked Newton “if you could give back that league MVP for a Super Bowl Championship, would you do it?” The former signal-caller, who played 11 seasons for Carolina and New England, quickly responded: “No.”
Newton then posed the question, “What’s more important impact or championships…I am not trying to be popularized, my take is I am taking individual success because I did my job. Football is not about one guy trying to do 11 jobs, it's 11 guys doing one job.”
The 2010 Heisman trophy award winner was one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football, finishing among the top four at the position every year from 2011- 2013. His best production came during his 2015 MVP campaign when finished as the best fantasy QB after throwing for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns, while adding 636 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the ground.
Despite leading the Panthers to a 15–1 record in 2015, his quest for championship hardware came up short in Super Bowl 50, losing to the Broncos, 24-10.
The former Auburn standout currently holds the NFL record for rushing touchdowns (75) by a quarterback. However, Newton will likely lose that distinction as both Josh Allen (65) and Jalen Hurts (55) are both projected to battle for that record over the next decade-plus of NFL action.
