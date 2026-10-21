Looking for an under-the-radar option or two heading into Week 7? These sleeper picks could very well boost your fantasy fortunes.

QB Geno Smith, New York Jets

Smith isn’t the flashiest fantasy option out there, but the Jets’ Week 7 matchup at home against the 0-5 Dolphins positions him as an enticing pickup.

Miami surrenders the eighth most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in half-PPR formats (19.4) and has allowed 11 passing touchdowns this season—including four to Joe Burrow in Week 5—which is tied for fifth most in the NFL.

Additionally, Smith is terrific against play-action, grading out at third among qualified QBs according to PFF , while the Dolphins rank 31st in yards allowed per play-action dropback.

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his previous four contests, Warren has amassed 63 carries, 371 yards (93 per game), two touchdowns, and zero fumbles.

That kind of high-level production is perhaps a harbinger for how he’ll fare Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season (27.7 per game), and given up at least one TD to the position every week.

Saints Defense Yards Allowed to RBs TDs Allowed to RBs Week 1 vs. Lions 156 2 Week 2 vs. Ravens 108 1 Week 3 vs. Raiders 113 1 Week 4 vs. Falcons 205 5 Week 5 vs. Vikings 153 1 Week 6 vs. Giants 84 1

Warren, in particular, profiles well versus the Saints since he ranks 4th among half-backs in yards per carry after contact. On the flip side, tackling has been an issue for New Orleans, as they rank 30th in yards per carry after contact allowed to backs.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles struggled to generate offense in their 25-14 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, but a lack of Jalen Hurts didn’t stop Nick Sirianni from utilizing the pass.

Stand-in quarterback Tanner McKee threw the ball 45 times, fourth most of any QB in Week 6, and Smith was targeted in roughly a third of McKee’s passes (14), which led the team. He hauled in 7 receptions for 75 yards to go along with a touchdown.

Week Six



Tanner McKee Passing TD (1)

to DeVonta Smith (2) pic.twitter.com/uUpJ2DZFvh — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVids) October 18, 2026

Despite returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out of action in the previous two weeks, Smith’s solid snap rate (66%, second among receivers on the team) in Week 6 indicated that his work-load won’t be compromised.

Expect him to produce against the Cowboys, who allow the sixth most fantasy points per contest to wide receivers and give up explosive plays (20 or more yards) at the fourth-highest clip in the league.

TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners of three straight, the Green Bay Packers head to Detroit to take on a Lions’ defense that concedes nearly 300 yards through the air and 26.8 fantasy points to tight ends per game. Both represent the worst marks in the NFL.

Enter Tucker Kraft.

The 25-year-old has recorded at least five receptions in each of his last three games, while over his last four, he’s averaging seven targets.

That consistent involvement is a positive sign for any TE from a fantasy standpoint, and he could be in line for a productive Sunday.