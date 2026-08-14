George Pickens vs. Chris Olave: Which Fantasy Football WR Has the Edge in 2026?

You’re on the clock, and two top wide receiver options are staring you down. George Pickens or Chris Olave- who’s it gonna be?

As their ADP would suggest, it’s a surprisingly difficult decision. Despite being the team’s WR2 for part of the season, Pickens had a breakout opening year in Dallas, all while showing his big-play ability can translate to fantasy production. Olave, meanwhile, remains one of the most reliable target magnets in a pass-first offense that shows no signs of slowing down. With the two wideouts projected to be within just a few picks of each other, fantasy managers are forced to make a tough decision.

So which is the better pick for your draft board: George Pickens or Chris Olave?

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs to score a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many were worried about George Pickens’ ( #26 ADP, #8 among WRs ) outlook entering 2025, as he would be forced to share targets with fellow star CeeDee Lamb. Those concerns quickly proved to be unwarranted.

Pickens exploded up the fantasy rankings last season, hauling in 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on his way to a surprising WR5 finish in PPR leagues. While the production was incredible, it does require some context. Lamb appeared in just 14 games last year, the fewest he’s played in across his NFL career. And, as an obvious result, gave Pickens more chances to be Dallas’s top receiving option.

In fact, a notable chunk of Pickens’ production came as a direct result of Lamb’s absence. He totaled 74 receptions for 1,070 yards and five touchdowns when Lamb was on the field, meaning that 19 of his catches, 359 yards, and four touchdowns came with Lamb out of the action.

On a weekly basis, that equates to six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown per game, or 23.9 PPR points. That’s nearly double his production in games with Lamb on the field. While it highlights just how high Pickens’ ceiling can be as the primary option, it also shows how difficult it will be to maintain that production when Lamb is healthy.

George Pickens is just too tough to beat 1-on-1 pic.twitter.com/Xo8vllHXaT — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 8, 2026

Furthermore, the Cowboys’ receiving room faces a difficult road ahead. Dallas currently holds the second-hardest schedule for wide receivers in 2026, adding yet another hurdle for Pickens to overcome. And while Dallas is one of the most pass-friendly offenses in the league, the schedule could make it tough for him to produce at a WR1 level.

While these facts don’t necessarily make Pickens a bad pickup overall, it does make his current WR1 price much more difficult to justify. He proved last season that he can produce at an elite level; however, Lamb is expected to return at full strength, which, when paired with his schedule, paints Pickens more as a high-end WR2 with WR1 potential.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Olave ( #29 ADP, #11 among WRs ) finished just behind Pickens in fantasy production last season, which is exactly why this debate is so close.

Olave marked career-highs in nearly every category in 2025, logging 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns en route to a WR6 finish in PPR leagues. And, just as notably, he saw an absurd 156 targets, which was among the top five in the NFL. His performance helped him earn AP Second-Team All-Pro honors in just his fourth professional season.

Specifically, that volume is exactly what makes Olave an elite fantasy option heading into 2026. Unlike Pickens, whose production was heavily influenced by Lamb’s absence, Olave’s numbers came while being the Saints’ clear number one option.

Chris Olave beats Travis Hunter for a big playpic.twitter.com/Nf01wxhw2s — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 13, 2026

And while the addition of rookie Jordyn Tyson could certainly eat into some of these targets, there’s no reason for New Orleans to randomly stray away from one of their top offensive weapons. This is especially true considering the team faces the 13th-easiest schedule for wide receivers this season.

If anything, Olave’s biggest threat heading into 2026 won’t be his target share, but rather what the Saints are able to accomplish around him. New Orleans enters the season with young quarterback Tyler Shough under center, who, while promising, still has a lot to prove.

Yet, the Saints hold a top-five offense in terms of completions, which suggests that there should be plenty of chances for Olave to see the ball. The ultimate question will be if the team can sustain drives and turn that volume into meaningful fantasy production.

George Pickens vs. Chris Olave Fantasy Verdict

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both wideouts are expected to be in fantasy-friendly offenses this season, but if managers are forced to choose just one, the safer choice is clearly Olave.

Pickens, while still an outstanding talent, had his 2025 numbers skewed as a result of Lamb’s absence. And, considering Lamb will return and the Cowboys’ 2026 slate is expected to be much harder, that production won’t come as easily this go-around. He should still serve as a viable WR2 option, but his WR1 potential appears to be shaky.

Olave, on the other hand, is the clear WR1 in an offense that is just as pass-happy as the Cowboys. While there will be questions surrounding Shough and Tyson’s contributions, Olave will continue to have a massive target share that should give him a much safer path to fantasy success.

Ultimately, Olave appears to be the better fantasy pick in 2026.