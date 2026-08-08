Harrison Mevis Headlines Fantasy Football Kicker Sleepers for 2026

Kickers are a fantasy football manager’s least favorite topic of conversation.

Nobody likes having to waste a draft pick on a kicker, but it’s something that can easily become a major swing for fantasy success. While the position may not hold the same excitement as landing a top running back or a breakout wide receiver, finding the right kicker late in drafts can provide surprising value throughout the season. Whether they’re tethered to high-powered offenses, play in favorable conditions, or simply have a cannon for a leg, plenty of kickers are capable of making a weekly impact.

Here are three sleeper fantasy kickers that could catch managers by surprise this season.

Harrison Mevis, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) lines up a field goal attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a pretty safe bet to select a kicker connected to a seemingly unstoppable offense.

Harrison Mevis has just half a season of NFL football under his belt, but that is exactly what makes him so enticing. He was brought to Los Angeles after predecessor Joshua Karty failed to secure the starting job midway through 2025, and he hasn’t looked back since. Across his nine appearances, Mevis had an absolutely lethal 92.3% field goal conversion rate, making 12 of 13 attempts. And, arguably more impressive, he was a perfect 100% on field goals on a notable 39 attempts.

With Mevis expected to start the full season for the Rams, it’s hard to overlook the fantasy upside that comes with working with one of the league’s most dangerous offenses. Los Angeles has more than enough weapons to move the ball downfield, which should give Mevis plenty of opportunities.

Don’t be surprised if the “Thiccer Kicker” becomes a headline in 2026.

Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates hitting a 67-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There hasn’t been a leg in NFL history quite like Cam Little’s.

Little has been with Jacksonville for two seasons now, with a conversion rate of 90.5% across his two NFL seasons. While that accuracy already helps make him an appealing fantasy option, his biggest advantage may simply be his absurd range. Little has already shown he can connect from distances most kickers wouldn’t even dream of, setting an NFL record with his 68-yard field goal in Week 9 last season.

CAM LITTLE JUST KICKED THE LONGEST FG IN NFL HISTORY! 68 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/WGZb6O9xhX — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

That kind of range can be an incredible fantasy asset, especially when combined with an offense that’s just as capable of consistently moving the ball. As long as Jacksonville can remain consistent offensively, Little could easily become one of fantasy’s top kickers.

Charlie Smyth, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth (39) on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a surprise that fantasy managers haven’t been having conversations about New Orleans’ new kicker.

Charlie Smyth appeared in just six games for the Saints during his rookie season, but he converted all 13 of his extra point attempts while also connecting on a career-best 57-yard field goal. Yes, the limited sample size makes Smyth a bit of a wild card heading into 2026, but there’s also plenty to like about his fantasy outlook.

New Orleans is slated to have the second-easiest schedule for kickers this season, which should give Smyth plenty of favorable matchups throughout the year. The Saints also play their home games indoors, which eliminates any weather concerns that could make particular kicks more difficult.

Between a solid leg, a favorable schedule, and a predictable kicking environment, Smyth has everything ahead of him to become a sneaky fantasy option in 2026.