Is Travis Kelce Still a Top-10 Fantasy Football Tight End in 2026?

Travis Kelce is one of the most polarizing figures across the NFL.

Kansas City’s star tight end has accumulated countless accolades across his career, won three Super Bowls, and is even set to marry Taylor Swift in Madison Square Garden this Friday. Now, as he enters his 14th (and potentially final) season in the league, few questions remain regarding his legacy.

His fantasy value, however, is a different story. At 36 years old, Father Time is becoming a factor he can’t afford to ignore. Though it still begs the question: will Travis Kelce be a top-10 fantasy tight end in 2026?

Travis Kelce’s 2025 Season Under Context

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates his touchdown against the Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On paper, Travis Kelce ( #120 ADP, #10 among TEs ) had an incredible 2025 for fantasy managers.

The Chiefs’ star hauled in 76 passes for 851 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, which was good enough to finish the year as fantasy’s TE3 . He totaled 193.2 fantasy points in 2025, trailing Kyle Pitts by approximately 20 points for the TE2 spot.

However, that production begins to look a bit different when putting Kansas City’s 2025 season under the microscope.

While Kelce had a productive 2025, much of it can be attributed to the Chiefs’ receiving corps being decimated. Wideout Rashee Rice missed the first six games of the season due to a suspension and was also absent from Week 16 onward because of a concussion. Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy, similarly, also missed time due to injuries. Through that lens, it’s clear why Kelce led Kansas City in targets .

Travis Kelce 2026 Season Outlook

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up against the Chicago Bears before a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that being said, Kelce’s 2026 fantasy projection starts to take form.

First off, it’s worth noting how Kansas City approached its receiving corps this offseason. The Chiefs made no notable additions at wide receiver, a clear sign that they believe in the development of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy heading into this year. This could even mean more targets for the two this season.

Rice and Worthy should return at full strength this go around, which immediately threatens the target share that helped Kelce finish so high in 2025. As long as the two of them can stay healthy, Kelce likely won’t be the same crutch as he was a year ago. This is especially true considering the Chiefs’ signing of Kenneth Walker III, whose addition should create even more offensive balance for a unit that’s typically operated as pass-first.

So, all in all, his chances of repeating last season’s success are low.

The Verdict on the Travis Kelce Top-10 Argument

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a current ADP of 10 among tight ends, drafting Kelce so high simply isn’t justifiable with who else is available on the market.

Other tight ends going around him, such as George Kittle ( #9 among TEs ) and Dalton Kincaid ( #13 among TEs ), offer similar (and potentially better) upside without the same concerns of declining volume and age. Kelce still could have a productive role on this year’s edition of the Kansas City offense, but the circumstances that helped him finish so high last year won’t be there this time around.

To some degree, fantasy managers drafting Kelce at TE10 are betting more on his name and past production rather than where he currently stands in his career. And while the presence of Patrick Mahomes has the potential to revive anyone’s fantasy stock, his path to outperforming his current ADP is extremely rough.

Unless injuries once again decimate Kansas City’s receiving room, Kelce is a player to avoid at his current projection in 2026 drafts.