Jadarian Price Updated Fantasy Outlook: Zach Charbonnet Remains on PUP List

RB for the Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet will not be available for the start of the 2026 season. On Aug. 30, it was announced that he would remain on the physically unable to perform list, which at the bare minimum will keep him out of four regular-season games.

Seattle beat writer for ESPN, Brady Henderson, broke down his best guess at what Seattle’s backfield will look like while Charbonnet is out, giving a clearer outlook on the fantasy value of rookie RB Jadarian Price.

Jadarian Price Fantasy Outlook With Zach Charbonnet Out

Henderson said the following in a recent story about Price.

“The best guess is that the Seahawks are planning, for now, to roll with Price as their lead back while mixing in a heavy dose of George Holani, whose receiving and pass-blocking skills seem perfectly suited for third-down work.”

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) warms up before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holani is the current listed RB2 on the Seahawks’ roster. He is entering his third season in the NFL after being signed as a UDFA by Seattle back in 2024. In his brief time in the NFL, he has had limited runs in actual games. Last season, in 2025, he had 22 carries for 73 yards and a TD.

It is hard to evaluate how he will be used, as his skill set is fairly different from the bruising play style that Charbonnet has. Because of that, fantasy managers should not expect him to be the player that the Seahawks lean on in goal-line scoring situations, a scenario Charbonnet has been utilized in his career. For those opportunities, they will likely lean on Price or their RB3, Emanuel Wilson. Henderson said the following regarding Wilson.

Emanuel Wilson

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (27) and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Emmanuel Wilson will be the power complement to those two, though the free-agent addition is on the mend from an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for the last couple of weeks and kept him out of Seattle's preseason finale Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson has been running off to the side with trainers during practice, suggesting he won't be out for long.”

Wilson, who played all three previous years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, has had fantasy football relevance in short spurts. In a Week 12 game in 2025 against the Minnesota Vikings, with Josh Jacobs out, he played the role of RB1. He had 28 touches for 107 yards and two TDs. In PPR fantasy formats, that week Wilson was RB3.

Fantasy managers should hold off on making a drastic decision on adding Wilson or Holani yet. Their chances of being non-factors in fantasy through the first four weeks of the season, rather than meaningful ones, are higher. With that, I believe Price should finish in the range of RB22-18 through the first four weeks of the 2026 season in PPR.

Jadarian Price Fantasy Outlook With Zach Charbonnet Available

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson said the following on what he believes the backfield in Seattle will look like once Charbonnet returns.

“Whenever Charbonnet is all the way back, it's easy to envision the Seahawks splitting the work in their backfield fairly evenly between him and Price the way they did last season with Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III.”

If it does shake out that the workload between Charbonnet and Price is similar to what Seattle did last season with Charbonnet and Walker III, Price can still be successful, but his fantasy ceiling will drop a significant amount.

Walker III in PPR fantasy formats in 2025 was RB22. The one area that Charbonnet hurt Walker III a lot in fantasy was by sniping away touches near the opponent’s end zone. Charbonnet in 2025 had a team-high 12 TDs.

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