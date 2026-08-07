Jahmyr Gibbs' Record-Setting Extension Keeps Fantasy Football's RB1 Race Wide Open

Jahmyr Gibbs just broke the bank.

On Thursday, Detroit signed the three-time Pro Bowl nominee to a three-year, 67.5 million dollar extension that now makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. The deal includes incentives that could raise that total to $75.75 million, with $51.5 million being guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard .

The deal comes just days after fellow star back Bijan Robinson signed a three-year, $75 million extension of his own that, at the time, made him the highest-paid back in NFL history. Now, Gibbs outdoes him by less than a million to take the title for himself.

Like Robinson, though, Gibbs also staged a “hold-in,” which many assumed was a means to ensure he was fairly compensated before fully returning to practice. And while he participated in various walk-throughs, he sat out the first six full team practices. He did, however, attend training camp likely to avoid fines.

Jahmyr Gibbs is back at practice in uniform, per @Justin_Rogers



GIBBS IS BACK AT PRACTICE 👀 pic.twitter.com/3enOdP5Bpq — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 6, 2026

Jahmyr Gibbs Extension Fantasy Impact

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the extension doesn’t immediately change anything about Gibbs’ current fantasy outlook, it does cement his status as a clear top-three pick in 2026 drafts. Detroit has now publicly committed to him as a core part of their offensive plans for the foreseeable future, eliminating any concerns managers may have about his long-term role.

More interestingly, though, the deal adds another fold to the debate between Gibbs and Robinson as fantasy football’s top back. The two former top picks have spent the past week trading punches atop the running back market, and now managers will likely spend the next month debating which one deserves the title of RB1 in their drafts.

Robinson still offers the safest floor in terms of volume in football, as his workload in Atlanta prioritizes him as both a rusher and as a heavily involved receiver. Gibbs, on the other hand, brings PPR explosiveness that few players across the league can match, regularly turning ordinary plays into those that can break an opposing manager’s week.

The Lions’ record-setting investment, in reality, only reinforced their belief that Gibbs is one of the league’s best offensive weapons. And while the extension obviously won’t suddenly vault him ahead of Robinson on draft boards, it does further cement his place among fantasy football’s elite. With both he and Robinson now resetting the running back market within just days of each other, the debate over who deserves to be the first one off the board now only becomes more difficult.