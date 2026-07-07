Jalen Hurts 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast: Is He Worth His Average Draft Position?

Jalen Hurts remained a solid fantasy football quarterback in 2025, but the profile that once made him a perennial stud began to shift. His passing production reached a new high with 25 touchdown throws while he continued to protect the football, tossing just six interceptions. However, his trademark rushing dominance wasn't nearly as impactful, despite Philly's propensity to lean on the "tush push."

Hurts carried the ball 105 times for 421 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per attempt after years of serving as one of fantasy football's premier dual-threat quarterbacks.

The 2025 season started on a high note for the Philly signal caller. Hurts eclipsed 20 fantasy points in seven of his first eight contests. But as the year progressed, his production became far less reliable. Before Philadelphia's bye week, he fell below the 20-point mark just twice. After the bye, he reached that threshold in only two of his final eight games, reflecting both his own regression and a decline in the Eagles' offensive efficiency.

His passing numbers also cooled late in the season. Hurts failed to surpass 190 passing yards in seven of his final 10 games, including the postseason, as opposing defenses found ways to limit Philadelphia's offense. The loss of 209 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns compared to the previous year also removed much of the weekly floor fantasy managers had grown accustomed to. Even with those struggles, Hurts still finished as the QB9 in fantasy scoring with 342.3 points despite sitting out Week 18.

His deep-ball accuracy was one of the reasons he was able to salvage his season.

Jalen Hurts on deep throws since 2022



🚀 3,476 passing yards (4th)

🚀 39 touchdowns (1st)

🚀 77 big time throws (5th) pic.twitter.com/tcKefMfMCY — PFF (@PFF) June 23, 2026

Jalen Hurts 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Philadelphia enters 2026 with a new offensive coordinator and significant changes in the wide receiver room. With A.J. Brown now in New England, DeVonta Smith will have to step up and prove he can perform as a true WR1. Meanwhile, rookie Makai Lemon will have to step up as Hurts' second option in the aerial attack. Philadelphia's offense still runs through Saquon Barkley and the running game, as well as their elite defense, which is a forumula that could limit Hurts' overall production.

Hurts remains a quality fantasy starter because of his ability to contribute both as a passer and runner, but his current draft cost assumes a return to elite production. In the high stakes community, Hurts is currently the seventh quarterback off the board (Pick 73.71).

Given the direction of Philadelphia's offense and the noticeable decline in his rushing production, fantasy football managers may be better off passing on Hurts at his current ADP. Instead, consider targeting later-round quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart or Matthew Stafford, both of whom are typically available more than a full round after Hurts while offering comparable value at a significantly lower draft cost.

We are currently projecting Hurts to finish with 3,500 combined yards and just shy of 30 touchdowns.

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