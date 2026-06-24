Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Lead 4 High-Upside Fantasy Football Stacks for 2026

If you want to succeed in the modern-day NFL, you need to have an elite quarterback and playmaker. Fantasy football is no different.

The right quarterback-receiver tandem can provide a scoring boost that not many roster combinations can match. And, if the cards fall right, it could even end with a championship.

So if you’re looking to double-dip on a team this season, these five quarterback-receiver tandems should be at the top of the watch list.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) blocks in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans. | Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite Burrow’s turf toe injury causing him to miss a large chunk of last season, it would be flat-out wrong not to include the Bengals’ star duo on this list.

For years now, Ja'Marr Chase has been a fantasy manager’s dream. He’s finished in the top five in PPR production for the last two seasons, and Burrow’s return should only strengthen the chances of an encore. What’s even more impressive is Chase’s ability to turn short catches into highlight reels, with roughly 20% of his catches resulting in gains of 20 or more yards. Pair that with Burrow’s pinpoint accuracy, and the duo is already off to a great start.

Burrow, obviously, has less data to go off of from 2025. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t be productive. Since 2021, he’s finished as a top-5 fantasy quarterback in every season where he’s played at least 16 games. As long as he can stay healthy in 2026, Burrow has a strong chance to finish among the elite once again.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) walk off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Similar to Burrow, CeeDee Lamb also had a handful of injuries that sidelined him across the 2025 season. Still, though, the pairing of him and Dak Prescott sits among fantasy football’s elite.

The Cowboys’ franchise quarterback finished the year as QB6 overall despite not having his top weapon for nearly a quarter of the season. When both players have been healthy, however, Lamb is no doubt his favorite target. When he was fully healthy for most of 2024, he saw an absurd 152 targets. And despite missing 4 games this past season, Lamb still saw 117 passes thrown his way.

With Lamb expected to return at full strength and Prescott still under center, the duo should have little to no trouble returning to dominant form.

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Philadelphia Eagles with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Last season, the Rams’ high-powered offensive duo of Stafford and Nacua took the NFL by storm. Stafford finished with the 2025 NFL MVP, while Nacua’s unbelievable 96.3 PFF receiving grade set a new record for wideouts across a single season.

Puka Nacua had a RECORD-BREAKING season in 2025 🥇 pic.twitter.com/6MYtW1WAk8 — PFF (@PFF) January 28, 2026

Stafford finished last season as fantasy football’s QB3 overall, averaging 20.6 points per game. Nacua was even better in terms of dominance, ending the year as WR1 in PPR leagues. The two made it a weekly habit to torch whatever defenses decided to throw their way.

The biggest appeal with this stack, however, lies in its explosive upside. Across the entire 2025 season, Nacua saw an insane 34.8% target rate and 3.57 yards per route run. If he and Stafford can come even close to replicating that production this season, this stack will once again be lethal.

Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) reacts with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

If you’re looking for a stack with plenty of bang for your buck, look no further than the cornerstones of Detroit’s offense.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had an excellent year of fantasy production in 2025, finishing as the WR3 in PPR leagues. The Lions’ star receiver saw an absurd 172 balls thrown his way, which ranked him second across the entire NFL in targets. Pair that with an average of 11.3 yards per reception, and it’s clear why St. Brown is a fantasy manager’s dream.

Jared Goff also had a solid year, finishing as QB9 in league-wide rankings. And while Detroit is set to bring in new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to overtake playcalling duties, there is little reason to expect a drop-off from one of the league’s most efficient passers. St. Brown will still demand a high number of targets, and the Lions still hold one of the league’s best offensive lines. Detroit’s star duo remains a stack with a high floor and limitless ceiling.