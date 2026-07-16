Jeremiyah Love Headlines 4 Must-Draft Fantasy Football Rookies for 2026

In fantasy football, talent is only part of the equation for a rookie.

Landing spot, expected workload, supporting cast, and coaching all determine whether a player becomes an instant star or a developmental project. Some, however, couldn’t have asked for better situations, and will now enter offenses that allow them to contribute instantly. Opportunity is key in fantasy football, and this rookie class has no shortage of it.

These four first-year players are set up to be can’t-miss picks for 2026.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals introduce their first-round draft pick running back Jeremiyah Love, during a press conference at the Cardinals Dignity Health training facility. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiyah Love ( #24 ADP, #13 among RBs ) is the answer to every Cardinals fan’s prayers.

After an abysmal season that left the team 31st in the league in rushing yards, Arizona selected Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet saying he was a must-have for their offense is still somewhat of an understatement. Arizona ranked last in the league in rushing attempts last season, which can be directly attributed to its lackluster backfield. Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight led the team in carries, but neither established themselves as a long-term answer.

Love, however, changes that equation entirely. As a true three-down back, he has all the tools to completely reshape the Cardinals’ offensive identity. He should immediately command a bulk of the work on early downs, goal-line situations, and even in the receiving game. During his time at Notre Dame, Love routinely lined up as a receiver, showcasing the same versatility that caused him to go third overall.

With that combination of workload and skillset, Love is positioned to perform well in the RB1 spot as a rookie.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent years, the Titans have relied on a committee approach at wideout. Carnell Tate ( #59 ADP, #30 among WRs ), however, finally gives them a true WR1.

Tennessee took Tate with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft, and that will likely show immediately in his production. He’s an incredible route runner who is capable of creating space anywhere on the field, and had an inhuman 85.7% contested catch rate in 2025. The Titans, therefore, will likely put him anywhere and everywhere on the field.

Tate will have to compete with Wan’Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley for targets, but he is more than capable of entering Week 1 as Tennessee’s top option. As long as quarterback Cam Ward continues to grow in year two, Tate should have a stellar rookie season en route.

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) runs after a reception against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Saints went from having one of the league’s thinnest supporting casts to one of its most intriguing, and Jordyn Tyson ( #63 ADP, #32 among WRs ) is a major reason why.

New Orleans selected Tyson with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 Draft with the expectation that he’ll make an immediate impact. And considering the Saints' new offensive layout, that seems more like a certainty. Outside of Chris Olave, Tyson is arguably the best receiving option on the roster, meaning that he should be in line for a substantial target share.

It’s also important to note that the Saints were 6th in the league in pass attempts last year, which is a perfect environment for Tyson’s fantasy stock. With quarterback Tyler Shough entering his second season and now with a full offseason under his belt, the passing game will likely take another step forward.

As long as Tyson lives up to his WR2 expectations, he has a fantastic chance to outperform his current ADP.

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles dealt A.J. Brown this offseason with the expectation that their offense will enter a new era in 2026. Makai Lemon ( #73 ADP, #35 among WRs ) is at the center of that transformation.

Brown’s departure leaves behind approximately 121 targets, and while DeVonta Smith will grab some of that volume, Lemon will have his fair share as well. Similar to Tyson, Lemon enters an offense that will almost certainly view him as the immediate second receiving option. The hiring of Sean Mannion as offensive coordinator should also work in Lemon’s favor, as Mannion’s West Coast-style scheme plays directly to his strengths.

Lemon has all the talent and opportunity to make a fantasy statement in year one; the rest is up to him.