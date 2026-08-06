Jeremiyah Love Headlines 4 NFL Rookies Set Up for Fantasy Football Stardom in 2026

The NFL Draft may be well in the past, but fantasy football draft season is just starting to heat up.

Rookies tend to be some of the toughest players to evaluate in terms of fantasy production, but they can also end up being the most rewarding. Some struggle to adjust to the NFL, while others find themselves carving out roles early on, suddenly going from fantasy hopeful to weekly starter. The trick, ultimately, is figuring out which ones are ready to produce right away.

With that in mind, here are five rookies with booming fantasy potential to start their young careers.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) sprints down the field during training camp at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiyah Love ( #22 ADP, #13 among RBs ) isn’t just another high-profile rookie running back. He’s drawing the kind of fantasy hype the NFL has not seen since the debut of Saquon Barkley.

Arizona drafted Love with the third overall pick in this year’s draft, signaling a clear shift away from the James Conner era. And to be honest, it’s easy to see why. Love averaged nearly 7 yards per carry in college and scored at an unreal pace, averaging more than a touchdown per game in his final season. Now, he takes those unreal talents to the desert.

Arizona prepared well for Love’s arrival by continuing to build around its offense this offseason. The team bolstered its offensive line through the addition of Isaac Seumalo, while also snagging several wideouts to help stretch the defense. Combine this with the offensive mind of new head coach Mike LeFleur, and there’s no reason to believe Love won’t have a solid rookie outing.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carnell Tate ( #71 ADP, #30 among WRs ) is in one of the best situations to succeed in his entire draft class.

Tennessee selected Tate with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft in hopes of him quickly growing into the team’s WR1. And to say the least, he has the numbers to support it. Tate snagged 51 balls for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns in his final season as a Buckeye, with an eye-popping average of 79.5 receiving yards per game. What was more impressive, however, was that he had zero drops across the entire year.

Tate now enters a Titans offense with a clear path to becoming the top option in the passing game. While Wan’Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley will certainly demand their share of targets, there’s a reason why Tennessee made Tate a top-five selection. The Titans are counting on him to develop into Cam Ward’s go-to receiver, which will give the sophomore quarterback a dependable option for years to come. And considering Tate’s profile, there’s no reason that shouldn’t be possible.

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) looks on during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia is in a new offensive era, and Makai Lemon ( #95 ADP, #41 among WRs ) is at the heart of it.

The Eagles overhauled their receiving corps this offseason, moving on from A.J. Brown and Jahan Dotson while bringing in Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks. That transition leaves a clear path for Lemon to step into a significant role right out of the gate. Brown’s 121 vacated targets are up for grabs, and it would come as a shock if a good chunk of those did not go towards the rookie. As long as he can establish chemistry early on with Hurts, his current price tag could end up being a steal.

It’s also important to note that Philadelphia is revitalizing the way it runs its offense this season. New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is now at the helm and is expected to install a West Coast-style system, one that emphasizes timing and getting receivers out in space. That is fantastic news for Lemon, who averaged 6.4 YAC per reception in 2025.

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordyn Tyson ( #85 ADP, #36 among WRs ) represents the beginning of a reborn offense in New Orleans, and fantasy managers should be paying close attention.

Tyson capped off his collegiate career by reinforcing his elite draft profile, recording 61 receptions for 711 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was a notorious contested catch machine, towering over defenders en route to an average of nearly 80 receiving yards per game. Months later, the Saints selected him with the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft.

New Orleans enters the 2026 season with Tyson as the team’s expected WR2, which is already a fantastic sign for his fantasy outlook. The Saints’ offense has already proven to be extremely pass-heavy, as they ranked sixth in the NFL in passing attempts during the 2025 season. That level of volume creates a perfect environment for Tyson, especially considering he will be in a complementary role next to Chris Olave.

Don’t be surprised if he explodes in your fantasy league this season.