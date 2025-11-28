Joe Burrow Returns, Looks to Become a Fantasy Football League-Winning Quarterback
Joe Burrow made his return to the field on Thanksgiving and I have to say, he looked awesome. It had been deemed as irrational by many that the Bengals had let Burrow return. It appears, however, that he is in full-health and may be a phenom down the stretch here. This begs Fantasy Football owners to experience some excitement in what could become league-winning output from Burrow over the last month here. Today, we will analyze Burrow and determine what is to truly be anticipated.
Joe Burrow Returns on Thanksgiving
The Bengals took on the Ravens on Thanksgiving Night and they routed the Ravens in that game, 32-14. Burrow was left without his WR2, Tee Higgins, but it stopped nothing. Burrow went 24-46 for 261 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. His passer rating was (83.7).
Ja'Marr Chase was also considered a player to benefit highly in this game. In fact, we had him ranked as the WR1 of the week. Chase went 7-for-110, although without a touchdown.
What to Expect Going Forward
The injury of Burrow had been that of Grade 3 Turf Toe. This is an injury that highly limits a Quarterback, but Burrow went through the process to get healthy. We had undergone surgery following the Week 2 injury, rehabbed back, and now he was expected to have zero limitations and it looked to be just that way.
We should expect Burrow to return right where he left off. In 2024, Burrow passed for (289) Yards per Game, or (4,918) Yards in Total. This set the Bengals single-season yards record.
The Bengals are pretty much the same team that they were last year, so Burrow's ceiling is just as high as his 2024 output. Crazy to say, he could theoretically exceed that output. The Bengals do have a pass-rate of 67%.
I would expect that Burrow may perform as a Top-5 Fantasy Football Quarterback down the stretch. Burrow as drafted as the QB5, so this should be no surprise.
Bengals Stock Watch
Joe Burrow will be expected to play as a Top-5 Fantasy Football Quarterback. His ceiling is QB1.
Chase Brown should remain with his recent success as a borderline RB1 with Top-5 upside.
Ja'Marr Chase will battle on with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for WR1 status. I would bet on Chase to be the WR1 in Fantasy Football.
Tee Higgins will be a solid WR2 with weekly WR1 upside.
Bengals Upcoming Schedule (Rank vs QB)
- @ Bills (5th)
- vs Ravens (15th)* Playoffs
- @ Dolphins (23rd)* Playoffs
- vs Cardinals (11th)* Playoffs
- vs Browns (6th)
Burrow has a moderate schedule upcoming. Fantasy Football managers should have no concern, especially for those three playoff weeks in which Burrow avoids any Top-10 unit versus the Quarterback. It is so — Burrow can be a league-winning Quarterback that came off of your IR. He cannot be bought from anyone.