Kenneth Gainwell vs. Blake Corum: Which Backup Running Back Should You Prioritize in Fantasy Football?

For those who deploy a zero-RB strategy in fantasy football, selecting backup running backs with immense upside in the later rounds can be fruitful. Two backups who have gotten plenty of attention this offseason are Kenneth Gainwell and Blake Corum.

Which backup running back should you target in your fantasy football drafts for the 2026 NFL season?

All stats used in this article are from Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The average draft position (ADP) for each player in this article is from FantasyPros’ consensus ADP for half-PPR formats.

The Case for Kenneth Gainwell

FantasyPros’ Consensus ADP: 109.0 (RB39)

Video: Baker Mayfield says he’s been “overwhelmed” by how much Kenny Gainwell can do to help the Bucs on offense this season. pic.twitter.com/FL9t62JP6X — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2026

After operating as a backup RB and special teams contributor for the Philadelphia Eagles in his first four seasons in the NFL, Gainwell experienced a breakout campaign in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gainwell exploded for 1,023 scrimmage yards and 8 total touchdowns on 187 touches en route to being the RB11 in fantasy points per game (15.0) in half-PPR leagues from Week 11 to Week 18.

Most of Gainwell’s value in fantasy football a season ago stemmed from his receiving production, as he hauled in 73 of his 85 targets for 486 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns. Only Christian McCaffrey (23.5%), Bijan Robinson (19.9%), De’Von Achane (19.4%), and Jahmyr Gibbs (17.1%) had higher target shares than Gainwell (16.3%) in 2025.

Upon joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gainwell will have to compete for touches behind Bucky Irving, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson seemingly has a clear plan to maximize Gainwell’s pass-catching ability.

The Case for Blake Corum

FantasyPros’ Consensus ADP: 93.7 (RB35)

Blake Corum also experienced a career-best year in 2025, rushing for 746 yards and 6 touchdowns on 145 attempts for the Los Angeles Rams. That being said, Corum still played on only 29% of the offensive snaps last season, and he’s still the backup to Kyren Williams.

On a positive note, head coach Sean McVay iterated that Corum is going to be a big factor for the Rams’ offense in 2026. Even if Corum doesn’t handle a 50-50 split with Williams this season, he’s an extremely valuable handcuff in fantasy football.

Among all RBs with 100-plus carries in 2025, Corum earned the most EPA/rush (0.11), the highest rushing success rate (51.0%), and the second-highest explosive rate (11.7%).

Final Verdict: Draft Gainwell or Corum?

The decision between Gainwell and Corum is entirely dependent on your league’s scoring settings. Gainwell should be prioritized over Corum in full-PPR leagues, given his expected usage as a receiver out of the backfield for a QB like Baker Mayfield that isn’t afraid to dump the ball off to RBs.

Across his first two seasons in the NFL, Corum has totaled only 15 receptions for 94 yards. Corum’s lack of receiving production so far in his career doesn’t mean he can’t see an increase in that department this season, but Gainwell figures to have a clearer role in Tampa Bay’s aerial attack.

Meanwhile, Corum holds a little more value in half-PPR formats due to his standalone value as an efficient runner and his expected role if Williams misses time for the Rams. So, when deciding between Gainwell and Corum in fantasy football this year, make sure to consider your league's scoring settings.