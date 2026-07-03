Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: 2 Of The Best Fantasy Landing Spots If He Got Traded

With stars being moved constantly in the NBA over the past couple of weeks, there is no telling who will be the next one to be in different threads for the 2026-2027 season. One player who will always be in the discussion of being potentially on the move is Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant. He has played on five teams in his career, and with limited time to continue to chase an NBA title ring, at 37 years old, where he wants to be is hard to judge.

There does seem to still be interest in the all-time great even at his age. It was reported by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints that the Rockets shut down a proposed three-team trade that would have sent Durant to the Pistons in a deal involving a now-traded Jaylen Brown (Philadelphia 76ers) and Durant’s current teammate Alperen Sengun. If trade calls continue to come in for Durant–averaged 26.6 PPG in the 2025-2026 season–here are two teams that could be reasonable suitors.

Detroit Pistons

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the reported trade from Siegel, it appears the Pistons may be in the market to get a notable upgrade at the wing position. Last season, alongside Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris played the role of Detroit’s SF. Harris recently signed a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs. He had a great 2025-2026 season, averaging 13.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 2.5 APG. While Harris was by no means bad, the Pistons, who got knocked out in the second round of the playoffs in a rapidly improving Eastern Conference, should be looking to move the needle on their roster. The addition of Durant would do just that. Detroit is also a team with the draft capital and players to make an offer the Rockets would at least have to think about for Durant.

If Durant were moved to Detroit, his value would remain fairly high in fantasy basketball. Cunningham’s value in fantasy would take a hit, as his creation opportunities would decrease.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Mar 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Timberwolves have been a team floated as interested in acquiring LeBron James in free agency. If that fails, a pivot to Durant could make some sense. There would be some salary difficulties in mixing and matching a way to bring Durant aboard, but a deal is possible.

If the two teams were to come to a deal, Durant's fantasy value would take a hit. That comes from him being next to LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. Durant could take the role of the second go-to scorer over Ball, with Ball acting as more of a playmaker. Last season, Ball averaged 7.1 APG.

Miami Heat

Mar 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now to one team where the fit is intriguing, but Durant actually getting tarded their is extremely unlikely.

There are several teams actively big-name hunting post the 2026 NBA Draft, and the Miami Heat have been one of them. They were one of the few teams that had been successful in doing so, as they landed former forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the addition of the 10-time All-Star, the depth the Heat had on their roster was wiped away. They lost Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis. They also lost Norman Powell in free agency. He is coming off the best season in his NBA career, which saw him be named to the All-Star game for the first time in his career. He averaged 21.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.5 APG. Powell signed with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.

With all that, the Heat, who made a clear move to contend, need either more depth or star power. The one move that made sense for the Heat getting another star was former Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant due to his low asking price. The asking price that is tied to Durant is likely much higher. With the Heat unloading almost all of their valuable trade assets in the deal for Antetokounmpo becomes almost impossible.

Durant’s fantasy basketball value alongside the current roster of the Miami Heat would be lower than it currently is with the Rockets. Playing alongside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo would take away some of his scoring volume and overall touches, decreasing his statistics across the board.

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