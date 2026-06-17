Kyle Pitts or Harold Fannin: Which Fantasy Football Tight End Has the Better Breakout Case for 2026?

Potential can be exciting, but a fantasy championship isn’t usually won through theoreticals.

In recent years, Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts has become fantasy football’s poster child for being drafted on upside alone. Meanwhile, up north, Browns fans are eager to see what sophomore tight end Harold Fannin can do with a larger role in the spotlight.

Now, both tight ends enter the 2026 season with something to prove. For Pitts, the task is to recover lost trust. For Fannin, it’s about earning it. Fantasy managers, however, are left with one simple question: Who will provide more value in 2026?

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs onto the field carrying a team flag before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Harold Fannin ( #99 ADP, #7 among TEs ) enters the 2026 season hoping to follow up a strong rookie campaign for the Browns. After logging 107 targets for 731 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, Cleveland was comfortable enough with his performance to let longtime veteran David Njoku leave for the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, the TE1 slot is Fannin’s alone.

One of the most interesting aspects of Fannin’s draft profile is how he will fit in new head coach Todd Monken’s scheme. Across recent seasons, the former Ravens offensive coordinator has been especially favorable towards tight ends. In 2025, Baltimore tight ends registered 123 targets and 10 rushing attempts . In 2024, they totaled 138 targets and 5 rush attempts . Combine this trend with the 48 targets left behind by Njoku, and all signs point to Fannin carrying a heavy offensive load in 2026.

Another major positive to Fannin’s profile is his strength of schedule against opposing defenses. Cleveland is set to have the 12th-easiest schedule for tight ends, giving the sophomore a strong path to consistent production as the season progresses. If he can capitalize on those matchups, he could quickly become one of fantasy football’s best bargains.

#49ers TE George Kittle is very high on #Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr.:



“He’s a very talented player. Moves fast, has a good sense of space, can win on man-to-man, catches everything, and gives great effort in the run game. I’m excited about him.”



(🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/D1sa7lGeCE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2026

The one knock to Fannin’s potential is his roster situation, as the Browns have a QB carousel that will now have more options to throw to. Between rookie wideouts KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, there will likely be a cut to Fannin’s target share. However, with Njoku gone and inexperienced quarterbacks historically confiding in tight ends, this will not be a major issue.

And, until proven otherwise, Fannin should still at least be fairly productive with Cleveland’s quarterback situation. Despite a rookie season filled with controversy, he finished just a few hundred yards shy of a 1,000-yard season. If the Browns can solidify their starter at the position, these numbers should only climb higher.

Fannin is a clear top TE option with a target, schedule, and scheme upside. As long as Cleveland can get the ball in his hands, he has all the tools to thrive in 2026.

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) reacts after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In recent years, Kyle Pitts (#107 ADP, #8 among TEs) has become a bit of a running joke in fantasy circles. Despite being mocked as a top tight end year after year, he consistently underperformed and fell short of expectations. Last season, however, things began to look up. He finished with 118 targets for 928 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns , registering his best year since his rookie campaign.

Ironically, Pitts now has Fannin’s former head coach, Kevin Stefanski, leading the charge in Atlanta. But, as Fannin’s previous season outlined, Stefanski also runs schemes that favor tight ends. So in terms of playstyle fit, Pitts will do just fine.

Where he may struggle, however, is target splits. The new Falcons head coach regularly uses sets with multiple tight ends, which may limit the volume Pitts needs for consistent fantasy production. Furthermore, these sets tend to be run-oriented, indicating a franchise-wide shift towards building around Bijan Robinson. And while Atlanta’s TE1's only real competition is Drake London for targets, the offense may not create enough opportunities for that advantage to matter.

Furthermore, Pitts is at a disadvantage in terms of strength of schedule compared to Fannin. The Falcons have the 18th-easiest strength of schedule for tight ends, meaning Pitts will have a difficult time exceeding expectations on a weekly basis. Pair that with a quarterback situation that is yet to figure itself out, and Pitts’ fantasy outlook starts to look unappetizing.

While Atlanta’s offense seems to be trending in the right direction for 2026, Pitts’ fantasy output appears to be far less hopeful.

Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Kyle Pitts Sr. Fantasy Football Verdict

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While he did have an encouraging season last year, Pitts still has more to prove before fantasy owners can trust him again. His target share appears to be spotty, while the offensive scheme and strength of schedule also will do him no favors. Perhaps he will prove the fantasy world wrong this season, but for now, it’s another offseason filled with empty hype.

Fannin, on the other hand, has everything necessary to outperform his expectations in 2026. He’s set to have a spike in targets, and his new head coach is historically favorable towards tight ends. And, at least as of now, he appears to be quarterback-immune.

This round goes in favor of Fannin, though Pitts still has the talent to turn seasons of untapped potential into this year’s fantasy gold.