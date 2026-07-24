Kyler Murray vs. Tyler Shough: Which Fantasy Football Sleeper QB Should You Draft in 2026?

Finding the right sleeper can turn a good fantasy football squad into a championship contender.

While many managers stress about the early rounds, the ones who win leagues are often those who find value after the stars are gone. Waiting on quarterbacks has become a popular strategy in recent years, and two signal callers have a unique 2026 in store. Kyler Murray gets a chance to revitalize his career in Minnesota, while Tyler Shough now has the tools necessary to do some serious damage.

If you’re looking for a late-round difference maker, which of the two is the smarter sleeper bet in 2026?

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) drops back to pass against the New York Jets during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the fantasy world is in love with him, Tyler Shough ( #165 ADP, #21 among QBs ) still qualifies as a sleeper by definition.

Shough burst onto the fantasy scene late in his rookie season, averaging 20.1 fantasy points per game across his last 6 contests. And while he was fantastic through the air, he also proved to be a dangerous rushing threat. Shough had 135 rush yards and 3 touchdowns in his final five games, showing off a dual-threat ability that is ideal for fantasy production.

In addition to his do-it-all capability, it would be a shame not to mention the new toys Shough now has at his disposal. The Saints drafted Jordyn Tyson to pair with former Second-Team All-Pro Chris Olave, giving Shough one of the most promising receiving corps in the league. This doesn’t even begin to mention the dynamic tandem of Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara in the backfield.

With explosive weapons at wideout and running back who can contribute well in the pass game, Shough enters 2026 with one of the deepest supporting casts of any late-round fantasy quarterback.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in action against the Minnesota Vikings during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray ( #173 ADP, #17 among QBs ) hasn’t been generating as much fantasy buzz as Shough, but that doesn’t mean he should be overlooked.

Murray finished as fantasy’s QB10 in his last full season played (2024), where he completed 372 passes for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns. In addition to the air numbers, he added 572 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground. And while his tenure in Arizona didn’t end how he would have liked, Murray couldn’t have asked for a better backup option.

Just 24 hours after his release from the Cardinals, Murray signed with Minnesota, giving him a fresh start in an offense flooded with talent. Among his newfound teammates are Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, providing one of, if not the most, talented pass-catching groups of his career. Furthermore, he is now paired with league-renowned quarterback guru Kevin O’Connell, who should instantly provide a boost to his development and consistency.

With an elite supporting cast, a creative offensive head coach, and a rushing ability that gives him a sturdy fantasy floor, Murray has all the tools to return to the top-10. And at his current value of QB17, it’s hard not to call his current projection a bargain.

Tyler Shough v. Kyler Murray Fantasy Verdict

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s difficult not to buy into Tyler Shough, but it’s even harder to ignore the value Kyler Murray currently brings to the table.

Shough will absolutely remain a sturdy fantasy option this season, but his body of work is simply less reliable than Murray’s. Drafting a quarterback who hasn’t even played a full season over a proven fantasy producer (even if a year removed) is a risky bet.

Murray, on the other hand, has fallen into the perfect system to catapult him back into the top-10 conversation. Murray’s rushing ability combined with the versatility of Minnesota’s weapons provides a ceiling that fantasy managers should not, and cannot, ignore.

This round goes in favor of Murray.