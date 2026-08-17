Luther Burden III Headlines a Busy Week of Fantasy Football Injuries

With the preseason now officially underway, so too are the injury reports. As teams ramp up for the regular season, several notable players are already on the radar.

Here are some of the most notable names in this past week's headlines.

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints were off to a great start to training camp, and then the injury report came out.

Jordyn Tyson ( #78 ADP, #34 among WRs ), the team’s star first-round pick from this year’s draft, is now suffering from a right hamstring issue that will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future. There is no timetable for his return, but there is a growing possibility that it could stretch into Week 1, according to head coach Kellen Moore.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first injury Tyson’s had to a hamstring. He entered the NFL with a history already, and while it’s unclear which leg is affected this time around, another hit to his hamstrings is absolutely less than ideal.

The biggest concern for fantasy managers with the news is how this could affect Tyson’s availability early in the season. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be ready for Week 1, but missing his first training camp also runs risks for his overall development.

Furthermore, New Orleans invested heavily in the rookie, and his absence would then open the door for other pass catchers to see increased opportunities. Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lane would likely be the next men up, making this a situation worth monitoring for anyone considering Tyson in fantasy drafts.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) receives a pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy managers should be happy to hear the recent news surrounding Emeka Egbuka’s #46 ADP, #20 among WRs ) injury update.

Egbuka suffered a foot injury that cut his practice short midway through last week, and while it initially raised concerns, it appears as though those fears may have been premature. After further testing, it was revealed that he suffered nothing more than a toe sprain. And, according to Buccaneers beat writer Rick Stroud , the team is “optimistic that he will be ready for Week 1.”

This should come as a relief to fantasy managers, but Egbuka’s status is still worth monitoring as the season approaches. With him expected to take a massive volume leap as a result of Mike Evans’ departure, his attendance is key. If he can return to practice without any setbacks, however, this news should end up being nothing more than a blip on the radar.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luther Burden’s ( #42 ADP, #17 among WRs ) groin injury is another situation fantasy managers will want to monitor closely.

The Bears wideout suffered the injury during training camp and is expected to miss roughly a month, which is rumored to sideline him for the remainder of the preseason. The good news, however, is that Chicago is optimistic that he will return for the team’s Week 1 matchup against Carolina.

Still, missing the entire preseason isn’t ideal for an NFL wideout heading into their second season. Burden logged 47 receptions for 652 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie year, and the Bears expect him to take another step forward this season. The lost practice time, however, could limit his ability to do so.

Depending on how the rest of the preseason plays out, the news could quickly benefit fellow wideout Rome Odunze, who is set to be the team’s WR1 this season. If Burden ends up being sidelined, Odunze is almost guaranteed to see more opportunities as one of Caleb Williams’ top targets. For now, this is a situation to monitor.

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a first-down carry against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Chicago, Burden wasn’t the only notable player on the injury report. Kyle Monangai ( #74 ADP, #32 among RBs ) has now also been added to the list.

Monangai left practice early on Sunday after a tackle from behind appeared to damage his right knee. Thankfully for now, though, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has stated that he is believed to be “fine” after the team’s initial round of tests. An MRI is still to be conducted to evaluate the extent of the injury.

Although the injury status remains secure for now, the situation is something worth looking at as we continue to approach the start of the regular season. If Monangai’s issue were to linger, starting RB D’Andre Swift would immediately see a higher usage rate, giving him more value immediately heading into Week 1.

For now, though, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Monangai’s recovery in case anything further develops.