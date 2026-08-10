Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. DK Metcalf: Who Has More Fantasy Value in 2026?

What do you prefer in a fantasy wideout: proven production or high upside?

No two wide receivers fit these bills quite like DK Metcalf and Marvin Harrison Jr. Metcalf has proven he can be a reliable fantasy contributor, using both his size and explosiveness to generate big plays throughout his career. Harrison, meanwhile, is the epitome of a top-five pick still looking to put everything together at the NFL level. With Metcalf entering his second season in Pittsburgh and Harrison still finding his footing in Arizona, both receivers have plenty to work with heading into 2026.

That said, who’s the better choice for fantasy managers this draft season?

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marvin Harrison Jr. ( #83 ADP, #35 among WRs ) had a rough sophomore campaign, to say the least.

Harrison appeared in just 12 games in 2025 due to a number of injuries, with the first being a concussion that came in Week 6. He would then deal with appendicitis later in the season before a lower body issue sidelined him for the remainder of the year. The string of setbacks made it extremely difficult for Harrison to establish any consistency, ultimately finishing with just 41 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns. He finished 49th among PPR wideouts, a significant drop from the WR17 ADP he carried entering the season.

Now, Harrison enters 2026 with a somewhat better outlook than his underwhelming first two seasons. As of now, he is injury-free (outside of cramps) as training camp ramps up, giving him a chance to finally deliver on his hype in year three.

Most importantly, Harrison should have a much better opportunity to make an impact in new head coach Mike LaFleur’s offense. The former Rams offensive coordinator will now put his own stamp on Arizona’s attack, and Harrison should be one of the biggest beneficiaries. That is especially true considering the 116 targets he received during his last full season. The addition of rookie running back Jeremiyah Love should also create more opportunities for Harrison, as defenses will be forced to account for another weapon in the Cardinals’ new arsenal. Outside of a foggy quarterback situation, the one true uphill battle he will face is competition, with Arizona holding the sixth-hardest schedule for wide receivers in 2026.

Otherwise, a clean bill of health and a new offensive layout have the potential to give Harrison a new lease on life this season.

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of fantasy production, DK Metcalf ( #82 ADP, #34 among WRs ) had a respectable 2025 season. If he wants to replicate that this year, however, he will need to up the ante.

Metcalf started 15 games in his opening season in Pittsburgh, logging 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns. This was ultimately good enough for a WR26 finish in PPR leagues, which was pretty close to his pre-season projection of WR22 . The bigger concern, however, was his lack of consistency throughout the season. Metcalf topped 70 receiving yards just three times last year, while finishing with 50 yards or fewer in nine games. For Metcalf to take another step in 2026, improving that production will be key.

DK Metcalf being able to move like this doesn’t even feel real. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cYbxbBIUCx — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 28, 2025

Metcalf should have a better chance to build on his first season now that he has a full year in the offense under his belt. However, Pittsburgh’s acquisition of Michael Pittman Jr. makes this outlook tricky. Pittman gives the Steelers an established wideout with a history of commanding targets, having seen at least 110 targets in every season since 2021. That is the biggest threat to Metcalf’s potential production, especially if Pittsburgh continues to have a conservative passing attack.

That’s especially concerning considering Metcalf’s first season as a Steeler saw career lows in receiving yards and targets. While a second year in the offense could help him regain the production he saw earlier in his career, the addition of Pittman makes his fantasy life unbelievably difficult.

Metcalf will need to capitalize on his big-play archetype to make his limited workload worthwhile in 2025.

Marvin Harrison vs. DK Metcalf Fantasy Verdict

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If it were still 2024, the choice in this matchup would be Metcalf. But times have changed, and so has the choice between the two wideouts. This round goes to Harrison.

Ultimately, what hurts Metcalf the most is his expected usage. He already saw a career low in targets last season, and the addition ot Michael Pittman Jr. will only further that case in 2026. He is still absolutely capable of making the big play, but it’s more of a matter of if the ball will go his direction in the first place.

Harrison, however, is still Arizona’s top option at wide receiver, and, as a result, should see the target share to accompany such. His injury-riddled sophomore season does bring slight risk, but his path to production is much clearer.

Harrison gets the nod over Metcalf in this matchup.