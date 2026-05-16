NBA Mock Trade: Clippers Secure Giannis Antetokounmpo In Deal Involving Kawhi Leonard

A recent report revealed the Milwaukee Bucks are open to trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. The report of this was timely, as it came out just one day after the NBA Draft Lottery took place.

The Milwaukee Bucks are open for business on trade calls and offers for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entering the NBA combine and over six weeks away from the draft, sources told ESPN.



New on ESPN: https://t.co/dF56qBtMMR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2026

With a loaded draft, it would not be surprising if the Bucks use Antetokounmpo to land themselves high in the 2026 Draft Order to secure a player from a class that seems to be one of the most talented in recent memory. One team that sits high in the order, who are a foreseeable suitor in a big move like this, is the Los Angeles Clippers. They currently have the #5 pick in the first round.

NBA Mock Trade: Milwaukee Bucks-Los Angeles Clippers

Apr 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a missed basket in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bucks Receive:

SF Kawhi Leonard

2026 first round pick #5

2027 first round pick (via OKC)

2029 first-round pick (via IND)

Clippers Recevie:

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

2026 first round pick #10

Why This Trade Makes Sense For Milwaukee

The Bucks get an opportunity to turn the page on one of the best chapters in their franchise’s history, to something that could also be extremely special with a faster timeline than a typical rebuild, in the following mock trade. For one, they get Kawhi Leonard coming off the best scoring season statistically in his career.

Leonard, this past season for the Clippers, averaged a career-high 27.9 PPG. He also notably played 65 games this season. It is the second time in his last seven seasons that he has played at least 60 games.

The Bucks also get the hope of drafting a potential franchise player with the #5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The combination of getting this pick while adding Leonard allows them to be a borderline playoff team right away, while developing a core of young players that could help them be title contenders once again down the line.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For Los Angeles

The Clippers, under owner Steve Ballmer, have always been a team looking to compete now and not rebuild. While a high draft could certainly help them down the road, the addition of Antetokounmpo from this mock trade, around a solid group of vets, and one of the better point guards in the NBA, Darius Garland, makes them a team that could hold their own in the Western Conference right away. If things break the right way for them in the postseason and they can build around Antetokounmpo, the draft capital they lose in the following mock deal could feel minute in the future.

Fantasy Impact Of Trade

There is no real big change in fantasy impact for either Leonard or Antetokounmpo in this mock deal. If anything, Leonard would see a slight boost in production, as he would be surrounded by a less talented supporting cast, and Antetokounmpo would see a slight decrease in production, being around a slightly better supporting cast of players–especially with more players who can create their own shot. Garland could see a noticeable rise in his production, especially assists, after being paired with one of the better pick-and-roll threats in the NBA, Antetokounmpo.

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