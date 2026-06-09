NBA Mock Trade Fantasy Impact: Devin Booker Dealt To Kings For Draft Picks & All-Star

For all the teams that make the playoffs, even if they do not win a title, it does some good for the organizations. It is a good litmus test to see where they are as a team in terms of competing for a title. And in the Phoenix Suns' case, their 4-0 first-round series loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was a clear sign that they are nowhere near making it back to the NBA Finals.

With where the Suns are, they could certainly lean towards a rebuild, and it would be the prime time to do so with an extremely talented 2026 NBA Draft class less than 20 days away from getting their name called. It is never a fun move to go down the rebuild road, which would likely involve Phoenix moving on from their franchise player, but in their situation, it may be the right move to make.

NBA Mock Trade: Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Phoenix Receives:

PF Domantas Sabonis

PG Devin Carter

2026 first round pick #7 overall

2028 first-round pick

Sacramento Receives:

SG Devin Booker

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Kings

This is a risky mock deal for the Sacramento Kings, admittedly. As a franchise, currently, there is no clear path for them to find the light at the end of the tunnel and get back to being a competitive basketball team. They tried to build a competitive team through trades in acquiring Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, to no avail. So, if they are willing to part ways for all the draft capital in this mock trade, along with a borderline star, Domantas Sabonis, is a bit of a question mark. However, it could be intriguing for them, given they would get a star in Devin Booker. It would finally give the Kings a legitimate player to build around.

Booker in the 2025-2026 season averaged 26.1 PPG, 3.9 PRG, and 6.0 APG.

The Kings can also somewhat warrant moving off Sabonis in this deal. Rookie big Maxime Raynaud more than proved he could be an integral piece of Sacramento’s future. He averaged 12.5 PPG and 7.5 RPG in the 2025-2026 season.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Suns

The Suns in this mock move off their star and get the necessary ammo to have a successful start to a rebuild. They get the #7 overall pick and an additional first-round pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. The #7 overall pick could help them land their PG of the future, with several high-ceiling guards getting picked in mock drafts around that range. Sabonis would also be a good addition to improve their frontcourt greatly.

Fantasy Impact Of Mock Trade

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The big winners in fantasy in this mock trade are Raynaud and a couple of perimeter players for the Suns. With Sabonis getting dealt in this mock deal, Raynaud’s usage on offense should tick up, and his rebounding averages with Sabonis off the floor should also rise.

Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green should both see a rise in their PPG averages with Booker being out of Phoenix. With Booker being the main on-ball creator for the Suns, they will both get more of on-ball opportunities, which could also slightly tick up their APG averages as well.

The main fantasy loser in this mock deal is second-year big man out of Duke, Khaman Maluach. With Sabonis in the fold, it will make things notably more difficult for him to break through and play a meaningful role in the Suns’ rotation. This past season, Maluach appeared in 46 games and averaged 3.0 PPG and 2.9 RPG.

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