NBA Mock Trade Fantasy Impact: Domantas Sabonis Sent To Los Angeles Clippers

The Sacramento Kings' experiment of forming a competitive team of stars past their prime turned out to be a colossal failure. Now staring at a 2026 NBA Draft class that has the potential to have multiple stars, they should be inclined to find a way to move up after unluckily landing at #7 in the draft lottery after winning just 22 games. One team ahead of them in the draft that feels like a possible suitor for a trade is the Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA Mock Trade: Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kings Receive:

PG Darius Garland

2026 first round pick #5 overall

2029 first round pick (Via IND)

Clippers Receive:

PF Domantas Sabonis

2026 first round pick #7 overall

Why This Trade Makes Sense For Sacramento

The Kings, through this mock deal, get versatility in what they can do in the draft. With the addition of Darius Garland, they get their potential franchise PG, and can now go after a number of positions in the draft to make their team more complete. They can go after a forward like Caleb Wilson from North Carolina if he falls to five, an impactful center on both sides of the floor Aday Mara from Michigan, or a number of highly touted combo guards.

In parting ways with Domantas Sabonis, a no doubt top-10 PF in the NBA when helathy, they get an additional unprotected first-round pick in the 2029 draft that is via the Indiana Pacers. This pick could definitely end up being a lottery pick.

Indiana is coming off a season where they went 19-63. While they should improve when Tyrese Haliburton returns, nothing is for certain, especially when it comes to how they will look in 2029.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For Los Angeles

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Clippers do lose a first-round pick in this mock deal, along with a talented PG they acquired near the trade deadline last season in Garland. But for the return they get in this mock, it is a smart move. Since shipping their long-time center, Ivica Zubac, to Indiana, the Clippers do not have an above-average frontcourt. That rings even more true with PF John Collins now being an unrestricted free agent. The three-time All-Star Sabonis will help bring this position group up a level from the one they are currently set to roll out in the 2026-2027 season.

The Clippers could then replace Garland with the slew of talented guards that will be available at the #7 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Fantasy Impact Of Mock Trade

The biggest winner in this mock trade, fantasy-wise, would likely be Garland. If the Kings choose to part ways with Sabonis, it is hard to believe they would not then also try to move Zach LaVine and or DeMar DeRozan. If they moved on from even just one of these players, Garland would likely see the highest usage of his career on the offensive end of the floor. This past season, he averaged 18.8 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 6.7 APG.

Sabonis fantasy stock should rise in the 2025-2026 not primarily because of being moved to Los Angeles, but just from getting healthy. This past season, he only played 19 games and averaged 15.8 PPG, 11.4 RPG, and 4.1 APG. All of the following averages are the lowest marks Sabonis has logged since his 2018-2019 season with the Pacers.

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