NBA Summer League Fantasy Radar Watch: Ryan Conwell, Egor Demin, & 2 Other Prospects

The Las Vegas 2026 Summer League is about to start. Here are four players who are participating in the event that could be good fantasy basketball players in the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Cedric Coward

Mar 27, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) dribbles during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Salt Lake City Summer League, which is currently ongoing, has already proven that Memphis is getting a star in their #3 overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, Cameron Boozer. While Boozer’s play has been the main point of discussion post-draft for Memphis, second-year player and also a member of the Grizzlies Summer League team, Cedric Coward, should be garnering some attention.

Coward, in his rookie season with the Grizzlies, averaged 13.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 2.8 APG. One thing that was lacking in Coward’s game in his first year in the NBA was his aggressiveness on the offensive end. Even with a depleted Grizzlies' roster, more often than not, he did not step up as one of the main scoring threats for Memphis. Last season, he shot 10.5 shots per game.

Coward, in the Utah Summer League, has made it a point to be aggressive. He has taken a total of 34 shots in two games. If he keeps up this play going into his NBA sophomore season, a fantasy breakout could definitely be in the works.

Egor Demin

Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) speaks at Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-year guard for the Brooklyn Nets, Egor Demin, had some bright spots in his rookie season, but more often than not, he still looked like he had a long way to go to become a startable fantasy player. Though it seems his game may be trending in the right direction, as he has played extremely well with the Nets at the California Classic Summer League.

In two games at this event, he has averaged 23.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 3.0 APG. He has been efficient as well, shooting 55.6% from the field.

Ryan Conwell

Guard Ryan Conwell celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer for Louisville during a game against N.C. State during a game on Feb. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Second-round draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft for the Miami Heat, Ryan Conwell, is definitely a player to monitor. He has looked like one of the best players on the court in the two games he has played in the California Classic Summer League. In those two games, he averaged 23.5 PPG, 4 RPG, and 3.5 APG.

For most second-round picks, their opportunities in their rookie seasons will be limited; however, for Conwell, that may not be the case. With the recent deal that the Heat made to acquire superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, which saw the Heat deal away a ton of their depth—Tyler Herro, Ke’Lel Ware and Kaspar Jakucionis–Conwell could be a meaningful player for Miami right away. He may not be worth taking in a fantasy draft, but he is at least a player to keep an eye on going into the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Will Richard

Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) waits for play to resume against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Chase Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-year guard for the Golden State Warriors could be due for a big season in fantasy basketball. In his rookie season, he averaged 6.4 PPG, 2.5 RP, and 1.3 APG. While these stats are fairly underwhelming, he had some notable performances, including a season-high 30-point performance against the Sacramento Kings.

With the Warriors constantly looking for proven contributors to play alongside star guard Stephen Curry, if Richard has a big Summer League in Las Vegas, he could find his way to being a meaningful fantasy player.

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