NFL MVP Race: Matthew Stafford Falls Flat in Week 17, Drake Maye is the New Favorite

Following an unexpected Monday Night Football game, we have an all-out war for NFL MVP honors in Week 18. Matthew Stafford threw one pick-six and another near-return for a second pick six in the Rams 27-24 loss. He had seemed to control his own destiny but postgame, Maye has surged to the -650 favorite, depending on the book. What we may now wonder if — will Stafford still get it done, and will this matter in Week 18 Fantasy Football?

Matthew Stafford vs Drake Maye

MVP favorites in Week 17:



2 — Drake Maye incompletions

3 — Matthew Stafford interceptions pic.twitter.com/noAKQAIR4x — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 30, 2025

Stafford has now recorded 16 Games of Football this season. He has 4,447 Yards, 42 Touchdowns, and 8 Interceptions. His Rams team is now sitting at a record of 11-5, primed for a Wild Card spot after having lost the NFC West.

Maye has now also recorded 16 Games of Football this season. He has 4,203 Yards, 30 Touchdowns, and 8 Interceptions. However, Maye also had added 409 Yards and 4 Touchdowns on the ground. The Patriots are 13-3 and have won the AFC East. They await Week 18 to decide the fate of the #1 seed.

When we compare the two, here is where they each lead the other:

Matthew Stafford leads in Total Touchdowns (42)

Drake Maye leads in All-Purpose Yards (4,609)

They are tied in Interceptions (8)

Maye leads in team accomplishment (AFC East Champions)

Will This Race Affect Week 18 Fantasy Football?

Drake Maye just took a big lead in the MVP updated odds.



Maye -650

Stafford +500 pic.twitter.com/evlOwxVqRb — HotTakes (@hottakes_app) December 30, 2025

In Week 18, the Rams will take on the Cardinals in Los Angeles. This may mean something for seedings, but we would imagine that the Rams still play cautious. They did just that in Week 17, and they lost the game. Regardless, Stafford may want his MVP honors, but the team comes first. It will be interesting to see how the Rams handle this unique Week 18 situation.

My guess would be that the Rams play conservative football to beat the Cardinals. This should be a soft spot to win without pressing on the gas. As for Stafford, it will be up to him to execute where he can. If a big game builds, they can push for more passing to aid his MVP case. However, the Rams will not risk Stafford to much for the award. We can expect average expected output for Stafford.

Maye is now in the drivers seat. As for the Patriots, they are not quite there yet. The Broncos currently own the #1 seed tiebreaker as both teams are 13-3. The Patriots can grab the honors if they beat the Dolphins and the Broncos lose to the Chiefs. Both seem unlikely to happen.

What may result here is a soft game out of Maye. They will play to win, like the Rams, without risking too much. If the #1 seed falls into their lap, great, but it is not a do-or-die scenario. Nonetheless, Maye should play a conservative game where he controls his destiny in the MVP race.

In the end, the MVP race should not affect the Fantasy Football output for either Quarterback.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: