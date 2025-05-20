NFL Stars in the 2028 Olympics? Meet Our Flag Football Dream Team
"It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport. I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance.”
So said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this afternoon when dropping the happy bombshell that The Shield will a presence at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
That said, there’s a catch: Only one player per NFL team will be allowed to represent a given country. So as much as we’d like to stack, say, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase or Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown on the United States squad, well, we can’t.
We can, however, put together a damn good starting ten to rep the US—and we should note that since the Games are years away, we’re gravitating toward players who won’t be creaky come ’28.
The question now is, do you believe in miracles?
OFFENSE
QB: Jayden Daniels
Flag football is played at about a zillion miles per hour. Daniels plays the game at two-zillion, so there you go.
RB: Bijan Robinson
The Falcons’ Swiss Army knife has sticky hands and a devastating spin move, two crucial attributes for a potential flag football stud.
WR: Justin Jefferson
He refuses to drop balls, his routes are pristine, he takes losing personally, and since he’ll probably never win a ring in Minnesota (sorry, Vikes fans), he’ll be starving for gold.
FLEX: Brock Bowers
Last year, bringing down Bowers in the open field was a chore. In 2028, it’ll be damn near impossible. And wouldn’t it be fun to see him sneak behind Jayden and take a couple of handoffs?
C: Creed Humphrey
Come the Games, the Chiefs middleman will be 28-years-old—a perfect age for this endeavor, right?—but he was a beast in the womb, and he’ll be a beast on his deathbed, so on a certain level, his age doesn’t matter.
DEFENSE
DL: Micah Parsons
If Parsons isn’t wearing the red, white, and blue at the Games, something ain’t right. Dude was built for flag football. (Actually, dude was built for anything.)
LB: Patrick Queen
The Steelers stalwart seems to improve every week. Imagine how much improving he’ll do over the next 36-plus months.
CB: Cooper DeJean
Outside of Philly, DeJean is one of those guys you love to hate. But at the Games, we can all love him, so yay!
S: Kyle Hamilton
Who on, say, the Australian team would be able to go toe-to-toe with a speedy 6’4”, 220 ballhawk? Nobody, that’s who.
FLEX: Micah McFadden
Here's our dark horse, Any flag football team needs a guy who can rush the passer, bring down a running back, cover a receiver, and recover a fumble. McFadden checks all those boxes, and then some.