On the Fantasy Clock: Emmett Sheehan or Tyler Glasnow?

Drafting starting pitcher for the Dodgers tend to lead to edges in wins, ERA, and WHIP with resepctable floor in strikeouts. In the high-stakes market in early March, Tyler Glasnow and Emmet Sheehan have almost the same ADP.

SP Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers

• Over his first two seasons with the Dodgers, he posted a 13-9 record, 3.37 ERA, 1.007 WHIP, and 274 strikeouts in 224.1 innings.

• He dealt with significant injuries in recent years, including a sprained right elbow that ended his 2024 season early and a back issue in July. A right shoulder injury in 2025 placed him on the 60-day IL for May and June.

• His command struggled dramatically on the road (23 walks vs. 26 strikeouts in 28.2 innings, resulting in a 1.465 WHIP), while he excelled at home (2.77 ERA, 0.924 WHIP, 80 strikeouts in 61.2 innings).

• Despite a slightly lower average fastball velocity (95.9 mph), batters hit poorly against all four of his pitches, and he allowed his lowest barrel rate (7.9%) since 2019.

• Health remains a major concern after pitching under 100 innings in five of his last seven seasons, though his 2026 price point (NFBC ADP 119) is more favorable, and he ranked 35th for pitchers in FPGscore (1.79) over 134.0 innings in 2024.

My lack of trust in Glasnow's ability to stay healthy led me to project him to make 24 starts. I expect him to pitch well when on the mound (9-5 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.044 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts over 132.0 innings. Unfortunately, he is almost a lock to land on the injured list for some reason.

SP Emmett Sheehan, Los Angeles Dodgers

• After undergoing hybrid Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in May 2024, he returned successfully last year, combining minor league and MLB time for a 7-4 record, 3.10 ERA, 0.957 WHIP, and 125 strikeouts over 93.0 innings.

• In his final nine appearances with the Dodgers, he went 4-1 with a 2.42 ERA, 0.876 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts in 48.1 innings, showing strong late-season performance.

• He averaged only 4.4 innings per start and exceeded 61 pitches in just four outings, reflecting careful workload management post-surgery.

• His arsenal shifted with increased slider usage (.186 BAA) and reduced changeup/four-seamer reliance, while adding a low-volume curveball; his fastball averaged 95.7 mph.

• The Dodgers plan to push him toward ~140 innings in 2026 with upside for 10+ wins, sub-3.00 ERA, strong WHIP, and 150+ strikeouts, though facing rotation competition and injury recovery limit his guaranteed role (NFBC ADP 119).

Emmet Sheehan, Vicious 88mph Back Foot Slider. 😤 pic.twitter.com/XyIKvjoQWC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 26, 2025

With Blake Snell starting the season on the injured list and Roki Sasaki fading, Sheehan should have a higher ceiling in 2026 than originally expected. In the first run of my projections, I have him on a path to win 10 games over 25 starts with a 2.97 ERA, 1.067 WHIP, and 162 strikeouts over 140.0 innings.

In the end, I'm drafting Emmet Sheehan in this decision. He has a higher ceiling in innings with a similar skill set. Also, I can't trust Glasnow to be on the mound late in the year when my fantasy team will need him.

