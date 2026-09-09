Packers Coach’s Kaleb Johnson Comments Should Get Fantasy Football Managers’ Attention

Most fantasy managers and fantasy media are solely focused on MarShawn Lloyd and the pending future of Josh Jacobs when viewing the Green Bay Packers' backfield. However, an RB flying drastically under the radar that they recently went out and acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers via a trade, Kaleb Johnson, needs more attention.

Head coach of the Packers, Matt LaFleur, just said something regarding Johnson that made it clear that there is a real path for him to be one of the sneakier breakout fantasy football candidates in 2026.

Matt LaFleur' Comments On Kaleb Johnson

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) is tackled by New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson, while with the Steelers, did not get a fair shake at proving himself. In 2025, he had just 28 carries and logged 69 yards. A new situation may be just what he needed to snap back to the RB he was at the Univeristy of Iowa. And from what LeFleur said, they may be ready to utilize Johnson right away.

"Yes. He's done a nice job. It does help that there was some carryover not only from when he was at Iowa with Tim Lester but also having Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh," said LeFleur on whether Johnson could help the Packers in Week 1.

The run game that the Packers use features a lot of outside zone runs, which is similar to how Iowa’s run game was when Johnson was there. In Johnson’s last season in Iowa, he rushed for 1,537 rushing yards and had 23 total TDs. That production helped him be a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Is MarShawn Lloyd Overhyped?

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs through a drill during practice on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lloyd, ever since things with Jacobs have escalated further down the path to a potential suspension, is viewed as a likely breakout candidate in fantasy. That is a bit overblown. The main reason for that is that he is extremely injury-prone.

Since getting drafted in 2024, Lloyd has appeared in just one game. He has dealt with a multitude of injuries over that time that kept him off the field. His current ADP in PPR fantasy drafts in ESPN’s leagues is RB32. So for some fantasy managers, they have him as an RB2. That is by no means a good spot to be in. If that is you, picking up Johnson, who is only rostered by 7.5% of teams in ESPN leagues, is a good idea.

Lloyd as of now is listed as the Packers ‘ RB1, and he does have the talent to thrive in the role. In the preseason, he displayed some of that. But with all factors in mind, the odds of Lloyd being even a top-32 RB in fantasy football in 2026 feel more likely not to happen than to happen.

Packers RBs Fantasy Outlook Week 1

Green Bay in Week 1 will take on the Minnesota Vikings. In 2025, Minnesota allowed the 11th most rushing yards per game, 124.1. They also allowed the 10th fewest PPR fantasy points to RBs. Lloyd for the matchup should be viewed as a borderline FLEX play in fantasy, while Johnson for now should not be seen as a starting option.

Johnson still does have the upside to win the Packers RB1 job if Jacobs remains out. It will just take time and him stacking good games together. Outside of him being a crucial RB handcuff to pair with Lloyd in fantasy, he is a good player to take a flyer on overall and pick up off the waiver wire right now.

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