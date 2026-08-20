Parker Washington vs. Carnell Tate: Which Fantasy Football Receiver Has More Upside?

Fantasy managers looking for a mid-round receiver have an interesting decision to make: do you prioritize a breakout season or a rookie with perfect upside?

Parker Washington is coming off a fantastic 2025 season that put him directly on the fantasy radar, while Carnell Tate enters the league as perhaps the highest-regarded wideout in this year’s draft class. Both players have plenty of reasons to be excited about their outlooks this year, but their paths to production look entirely different.

So with both players on the table, the question is simple: Who deserves to come off the board first, Parker Washington or Carnell Tate?

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before last season, Parker Washington ( #74 ADP, #31 among WRs ) was on nobody’s fantasy watch list. Then 2025 happened.

Washington exploded onto the scene last year, logging 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns, all of which were career highs. This helped him finish the year as WR33 . Perhaps most impressively, though, he essentially doubled his production across the board compared to his 2024 season, establishing himself as a legitimate fantasy option heading into 2026.

The biggest cause for optimism with Washington is his expanded role in Jacksonville’s offense. After seeing just 51 targets in 2024, he saw 95 last season, showcasing just how much his role grew in their passing game. That ultimately translated to 58 catches, and considering he averaged 14.6 yards per reception last year, there’s a strong case to believe Washington can build on that production this year.

Trevor Lawrence to Parker Washington for the TD!



JAXvsDEN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/cHFgVwot0m — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

On the other hand, Washington isn’t exactly the focal point of Jacksonville’s offense. While his breakout campaign was impressive, he still sits as the No. 2 option behind Brian Thomas Jr., who saw nearly just as many targets in fewer games last year. The departure of Travis Etienne brings optimism for his volume, though, as those vacated targets could help Washington’s case. Still, unless Jacksonville’s passing attack increases significantly ( 14th in attempts last season), Washington could struggle to see enough passes to reach his ceiling.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) heads to the field during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While there isn’t any professional footage to base his draft profile on for 2026, Carnell Tate ( #71 ADP, #30 among WRs ) is still an extremely interesting prospect for fantasy owners.

Tennessee selected Tate with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft with the expectation that he’ll be able to produce right away. And, with Tate expected to be the team’s WR1, there’s a high probability he does exactly that.

The rookie has already shown that he can make the most of his opportunities, finishing his final season at Ohio State with 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. Even more encouraging was the efficiency he showed, as he averaged an absurd 17.2 yards per reception last year. And now, entering an NFL offense where he should be able to command a notable target share, he has a strong opportunity to be the best fantasy wideout in his class.

Carnell Tate is going to be a problem for defenses pic.twitter.com/ECidiOXl4z — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 9, 2026

However, his profile does not come without concerns. While Tate should have a notable role in Tennessee’s offense, he won’t be the only pass catcher fighting for targets. The Titans added Wan’Dale Robinson this offseason after having a nuclear season in New York last year, while Calvin Ridley remains on the roster and could easily take targets for himself. Thus, while Cam Ward will likely benefit from his new toys, Tate’s path to being the main leader in targets is not crystal clear.

Parker Washington vs. Carnell Tate Fantasy Verdict

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Washington’s 2025 season was certainly impressive, the choice here has to go in favor of Tate.

The argument could be made that Washington is a safer option since he’s proven he can produce at the NFL level, but Tate has a much clearer path to becoming his team’s No. 1 option.

Washington could certainly outperform his ADP once again, but his volume will need to continue to grow to do so. Meanwhile, Tate’s high draft capital, impressive college production, and expected role in Tennessee’s offense give him a clear edge.

This round goes to the rookie.