Phillies Trade For Jose Soriano Bolsters Star Pitcher's Fantasy Baseball Outlook

One of the most notable trades to this point of the MLB season went down on Monday afternoon, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels coming to terms on a deal. Los Angeles dealt star pitcher Jose Soriano to Philadelphia, bolstering its bullpen as the team looks to return to postseason action following a 19-22 start to the season.

Soriano, now in his fourth season in the majors, has gotten out to one of the best starts of any pitcher in the MLB. He’s carved out nine starts to this point of the year, posting a 6-2 record with a 1.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 54 innings. Soriano’s encouraging start has helped him garner Cy Young recognition as the regular season continues to progress.

BREAKING: The Phillies are finalizing a deal to acquire SP Jose Soriano in exchange for SS Bryson Stott and a prospect.



Soriano has been a Cy Young candidate for the entire season with a 6-2, 1.66 ERA and now he will join the an inconsistent Phillies team as they look to make… pic.twitter.com/sGiVbrpLyc — Mitch Cohen (@MitchCohenMLB) May 11, 2026

He’ll join a bullpen that has endured its share of struggles to open the year, pairing alongside the likes of Christopher Sanchez, another top pitcher this season, and Jhoan Duran, the team’s star closer. Soriano will shore up Philadelphia’s bullpen, looking to build on his All-Star-caliber start to the season.

The Phillies gave up former No. 14 overall pick Bryson Stott, who will join the Angels looking to bounce back from a slow start to the year. He’ll get a fresh start after hitting a career-low .213 from the plate to open the season, offering an encouraging skillset to the Angels’ lineup. Through 122 at-bats, he’s posted 26 hits, 15 RBIs, 12 runs, seven stolen bases and three home runs. In addition to Stott, Los Angeles will also receive a prospect in the trade.

The trade could have a significant impact on fantasy baseball, with two notable players set to join new teams. Let’s look at the impact of the trade for fantasy managers looking for continued production for one player, and a quick turnaround for another.

Jose Soriano Dealt To Phillies For Bryson Stott, Fantasy Baseball Impact From Trade

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) hits a two RBI home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One of baseball’s top pitchers of the season will gain a slight bump in his fantasy baseball stock joining a vastly improved situation in Philadelphia. I’d expect Soriano to continue his encouraging trend of output displayed through his first nine starts, potentially bolstering his outlook for the remainder of the season with a superior defensive unit behind him.

The trade leaves an immediate impact on this fantasy stock, likely adding to his already sky-high trade value. Soriano will sustain his status as one of fantasy’s top pitchers this season and projects to remain on this course with his new team.

José Soriano through 9 starts:



1.66 ERA 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vtKNzfwz7J — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) May 10, 2026

On the other hand, some fantasy managers will be on the lookout for Stott to return to form after a slow start to the season. Stott flashed signs of regression after a stellar sophomore campaign in 2023, but bounced back with an encouraging 2025 performance. If he can stabilize his batting average from his .213 mark this season to something closer to his .253 career average, his hit production and RBI output should follow.

Managers should remain bullish on Stott as he gears up to join a needy Angels lineup. Despite his struggles, he’s already one of the team’s top hitters and should have no trouble finding his groove down the stretch of the season.

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