Tua Tagovailoa Could be Benched for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had a chance to finally get to .500 on the season. However, a dreadful performance on Monday Night Football left them at 6-8. Worse, there is the inevitable question of whether Tua Tagovailoa would be benched.

It has been no secret that Tagovailoa has been far from good in 2025. While the former Alabama standout has a solid 67.7% completion rate, he has a league leading 15 interceptions. Worse, the signal caller has been sacked 30 times and only has thrown 20 touchdowns.

Too Little Too Late For Tua?

When the Dolphins went down 28-3 early in the fourth quarter, that was when Tagovailoa seemed to respond. Pittsburgh's defense relaxed and the quarterback led Miami down the field twice for scores. It followed a familiar early season theme where the offense got going too late. Where was this early in the game as Tagovailoa made several key mental mistakes.

If a coach says a position was not good enough that often, maybe it is indeed not good enough.

"It's the worst contract in sports!"@TheKostos thinks Tua Tagovailoa has started his last game for the Miami Dolphins after last night's performance. pic.twitter.com/8hbNVCSX1F — You Better You Bet (@YouBetterYouBet) December 16, 2025

Bruce Arians believes no one will touch any of that contract and worse, Tagovailoa has regressed in each of the last two seasons. His AV or average value dipped from 16 in 2023 to 9 in 2024. If anyone is wondering what that 2025 metric is...hint it is again lower.

Does The Coach Pick Ewers Or Wilson?

One knows what they are getting with Zach Wilson. Wilson has not started a game in the league in two years. He gets sacked a lot. Wilson's last season in New York saw him get sacked nearly four times a game. Wilson fumbled the ball 11 times leading to questions of what he was and was not seeing.

There is not too much dispute that Wilson would not be much of an upgrade. If the Miami coach feels that way, then one might as well see what Quinn Ewers can do. Maybe, he has matured from his time at Texas where big moments lead to big mistakes.

POLL UPDATE: 65 percent say the would start rookie Quinn Ewers for Miami Dolphins Sunday pic.twitter.com/cd7EFb9Dyh — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 17, 2025

Ewers would face a Cincinnati defense that is not good to be perfectly honest. They have improved some but still ranks last in the NFL in defensive yards allowed and points allowed. Overall, the Bengals' defense ranks 28th in passing yards and 31st in touchdowns. De'Von Achane would be able to set up the pass as Cincinnati gives up a staggering 5.3 yards per rush.

Update: Has The Decision Been Made Already?

Based on what we are seeing, there are some rumors to suggest that the decision has been made already. There is a progress report out on social media that hints at a potential change.

From a few weeks ago: A progress report on Dolphins rookie QB Quinn Ewers.



Ewers’ perspective on his behind-the-scenes work and thoughts from QBs coach Darrell Bevell. https://t.co/DkBcPfvlIm — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 16, 2025

This is from a few weeks ago but it does start painting a picture that a quarterback change has been at least in the works. It wlll be intriguing to see what may be next. Now, the decision for Mike McCarthy is there along with a pathway.

So, the question is Tua or bench? It is looking and more and more like the bench. Stay tuned!

