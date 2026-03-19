Quentin Grimes, Maxime Raynaud, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Kings vs. 76ers
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The last two teams that will tip off on this Thursday’s NBA slate will be the Sacramento Kings and the Philadelphia 76ers. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.
Russell Westbrook Under 16.5 Points
With the Kings' down season, Russell Westbrook's scoring has been a solid thing they have been able to lean on, especially in this final stretch of the NBA season. However, while the following has been the case many times, his under on his 16.5 point scoring prop is the right way to go on Thursday.
The 76ers have been up and down defensively this season, but are currently playing well. In their last three games, they are allowing just 108 PPG, ranking as the sixth-fewest PPG average over this stretch in the NBA. Also, making Westbrook’s under the right play, he is coming into Thursday night having less than 17 points three games in a row
Andre Drummond Over 9.5 Rebounds
With a depleted big rotation for Philadelphia, Andre Drummond should continue the trend of his last two games of seeing big minutes, and that should translate to some big rebound numbers for the veteran.
Drummond, in his last two outings, has averaged 30 MPG. In both of these games, he had 10 or more rebounds, including a 17-rebound performance against the Portland Trail Blazers. He should have no issue reaching double digits again, with Sacramento in the bottom half of the NBA in the ranks of fewest rebounds allowed per game, ranking 18th.
Maxime Raynaud Over 9.5 Rebounds
In his last four games, rookie Maxime Raynaud has only had 10 or more rebounds one time, but despite the low hit rate on his 9.5 rebounding prop line for Thursday, the over on this prop against the 76ers is the correct play.
Philadelphia this season is allowing the eighth-most rebounds per game in the NBA, 54.5. Also, Raynaud in the Kings’ lone matchup against the 76ers this season was dominant on the glass. He played just 19 minutes, well below his March average of 32.6 MPG, but was able to log seven rebounds in that time.
Quentin Grimes Over 21.5 Points
With Tyrese Maxey still out, guard for Philadelphia, Quentin Grimes, should be in store for a big scoring performance.
In Grimes’ last three games, he has had 22 or more points twice. With Maxey out, he has been the go-to guy offensively. Against the Kings, he should find countless gaps in being the 76ers' first option. Sacramento this season is allowing the third-most points per game in the NBA, 120.7. The Kings’ issues on defense are enough to make Grimes over on his 21.5 point prop a good one to take
Nique Clifford Under 3.5 Assists
Rookie wing for Sacramento, Nique Clifford, has had four or more assists three times in his last four games. The following trend should continue, given how the 76ers' defense has performed this season.
Philadelphia is currently allowing the seventh most APG this season in the NBA, 27.7.
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Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops