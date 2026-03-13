Rachaad White Signs with Washington and May See Increased Role

Rachaad White had seen his role begin to decline more and more in the last year or two in Tampa Bay. It made sense for White to seek other surroundings. Washington signed him on Thursday to a one year deal. It is a show me deal that allows White to reunite with former teammate, Jayden Daniels.

It was clear that White did not want to return to Tampa Bay. He is still only 27 but in terms of running back longevity, the clock was ticking. Here is what this means for now and a little more.

Fantasy Football lmpact For White

This signing will make things interesting in Washington. It is no secret that White goes into the 2026 season as the backup in Washington to Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The rationale is that Croskey-Merritt showed enough flashes that he might be a 1,000 yard running back in 2026. Then again, White has as well (990 yards rushing, 549 yards receiving in 2024).

It is the latter that should help the Washington offense. Daniels needs more safety valves and White provides a big one. Currently, some envision White as more of a third-down back that will see occasional work depending on the situation.

If reports are true, WSH got Rachaad White at awesome value.



Reports say White will get $2M this year. Chris Rodriguez (2y/10M) got guaranteed 3 times that by JAX. Keaton Mitchell (2y/9M) twice that by LAC.



Love the value. Also more evidence of no effect on Love considerations. pic.twitter.com/s98jkXlfKe — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2026

However, there is a huge fly in the ointment. What do the Washington Commanders do with the seventh overall pick? If the Commanders pick Jeremiyah Love, that changes everything! White then becomes an afterthought and maybe he is kept on briefly or even traded before the season starts.

Several mock drafts have suggested Love might be there at the seventh pick for Washington. It is why we must mention this here.

What Is The Lean Then?

There were plenty of concerns with Croskey-Merritt after late in 2025 and people around the NFL knew it! Washington is still leaning on taking Love if he available at seven. That means White likely stays around as a third-down back so he will carry a little fantasy value as a depth running back with some receiving upside.

White has also proven to be durable as he has missed only one game in his entire four year NFL career. He may not move the needle (4.3 yards per carry the last two years) from a running standpoint but again the receiving boost helps.

White could end up anywhere from RB1 to RB3 at times in 2026 regardless. His chemistry with Daniels is his biggest asset. That is the bottom line here.

