Rashee Rice Among 3 Fantasy Football WR Bust Candidates for 2026

Last season, Brian Thomas Jr. was one of the fastest-rising names on fantasy draft boards. Projected to be the WR1 in a pass-heavy Jaguars offense, he was widely viewed as one of the safest picks with an extremely high upside.

Yet, as the season progressed, that expectation failed to become reality. Jacksonville would trade for Jakobi Myers midway through the year, and Thomas Jr. would ultimately finish behind him as WR45 . If nothing else, he became a victim of his own hype.

Thus, not every draft-day darling pans out. So, which players are most at risk of becoming this season’s Brian Thomas Jr.?

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Chris Olave ( #29 ADP, #13 among WRs ) had a career year in 2025. He registered 100 catches, 1,163 yards, and 9 touchdowns en route to his first nomination to the NFL’s All-Pro Second Team. However, 2026 is likely to be a different story.

A crucial factor in Olave’s statement season was the departure of fellow wideout Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks. Before Shadeed’s departure, Olave registered just one game over 10 points. Once the two had separated, his numbers began to swell. He would pass double digits in 5 of his remaining 8 matchups, painting an extremely misleading picture for fantasy managers entering their 2026 drafts.

Now that New Orleans has added Travis Etienne and rookie Jordyn Tyson, there is a strong chance that Olave will come back to earth. There are only so many targets that can go around, and the Saints have a myriad of skill players to work with. Although he will still be serviceable in the later rounds, it is a high risk to draft him at his current ADP.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In previous years, Drake London ( #19 ADP, #7 among WRs ) has been a reliable wideout for fantasy managers. He’s received over 100 targets in every season he’s been in the NFL, and he routinely finishes near the 1,000-yard mark. If he looks to continue that trend this season, he will need to overcome some serious obstacles.

The most obvious and notable issue with London’s 2026 outlook is Atlanta’s quarterback situation. Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. aren’t exactly the ideal candidates to continue London’s fantasy production, and it will be an uphill climb if they do accomplish such. Furthermore, the Falcons are trending towards becoming a complete run-first offense, meaning that Bijan Robinson (and TEs in heavy sets) will be the priorities for touches.

For someone like London, the potential will always be there. But, considering other nearby wideouts on the board have much more stable situations, London is high-risk, high-reward.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rashee Rice ( #28 ADP, #12 among WRs ) is one of the most interesting fantasy prospect cases we’ve seen in recent years.

The Chiefs' wideout has dealt with just about every setback a receiver could face over the past few months. Roughly a month ago, he was given a 30-day jail sentence for violating probation related to a car crash in Dallas several years prior. And, just a week before his sentencing, he had surgery on his right knee in an attempt to clean up lingering inflammation issues. So, to say that he had an eventful offseason would be an understatement.

Yet, somehow, his fantasy rank among NFL wideouts is still astronomically high. While he can be extremely productive on the field when at his best, both situations make managers wonder if his best will still be attainable. On top of that, Rice is facing a tough slate upon his return. The Chiefs have the 26th-easiest schedule for receivers this season , which will only make his return campaign that much harder.

Other wideouts holding a similar ADP, such as Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith and Dallas’s George Pickens, are much safer options.