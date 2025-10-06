Recapping The Good, The Bad, And Ugly In Week 5 Fantasy Football Leagues
Our fifth NFL Sunday is now behind us, and it's time to take a look back at the week that was. This is the Week 5 fantasy football week in review.
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams
- Kendrick Bourne rewarded fantasy owners with the courage to start him with a career game in which he caught 10 passes for 142 yards.
- Kyren Williams had a big game despite a brutal fumble that cost his team the game. He rushed for 65 yards and eight passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns
- Justin Jefferson continues to thrive regardless of who his quarterback is, catching seven passes for 123 yards.
- Quinshon Judkins is looking like a league winner, carrying the ball 23 times for 110 yards and catching two passes for 18 yards.
Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers
- In his first game without Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle caught six passes for 110 yards and a TD.
- With Chuba Hubbard out injured, Rico Dowdle had a career game, rushing for 206 yards and a TD, and adding three receptions for 28 yards.
Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts
- Ashton Jeanty led the team in targets with Brock Bowers out, catching five of seven targets for 42 yards and rushing for 67 yards.
- Jonathan Taylor continues to dominate fantasy football, scoring three more TDs this week.
New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints
- Tight end Theo Johnson stepped up in this game, catching six passes for 33 yards and two TDs.
- Kendre Miller saw 10 carries to Alvin Kamara's eight. Miller is becoming the lead rusher in this backfield.
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets
- As everyone expected, wide receiver Ryan Flournoy led the Dallas Cowboys with 114 yards, catching six of his nine targets.
- Rookie tight end Mason Taylor is becoming a viable fantasy option, catching nine of 12 targets for 67 yards.
Denver Broncos @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Rookie running back RJ Harvey continues to be a non-factor for fantasy football, totaling just 30 yards from scrimmage.
- DeVonta Smith had a big game, with the Eagles throwing the ball 38 times and rushing just 11 times. He caught eight passes for 114 yards.
Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens
- Nick Chubb carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards and a TD, while Woody Marks took his seven carries for just 24 yards.
- Derrick Henry struggled again this week, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry, rushing 15 times for 33 yards. His week was saved by a short TD run late in the game.
Tennessee Titans @ Arizona Cardinals
- Calvin Ridley finally had a big game, catching five of 10 targets for 131 yards.
- Michael Carter handled 18 carries and caught all five of his targets for 73 total yards and a TD.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks
- Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka continued his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, catching all seven of his targets for 163 yards and a TD.
- Tight end AJ Barner caught all seven of his targets for 53 yards and two TDs. That could be something to take note of if you're streaming tight ends.
Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals
- David Montgomery bounced back this week, leading the team with 18 carries for 65 yards and a TD and throwing a three-yard TD to Brock Wright.
- Ja'Marr Chase had a big game, catching six passes for 110 yards and two TDs.
Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers
- The Commanders finally gave Jacory Croskey-Merritt the workload, and he rushed 14 times for 111 yards and two TDs. He also caught both of his targets for 39 yards.
- Omarion Hampton got injured in this one and was seen in a walking boot after the game. We don't know the extent of the injury yet.
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs had a huge game, catching 10 of 12 targets for 146 yards.
- Dalton Kincaid led the Bills in receiving, catching all six of his targets for 108 yards.