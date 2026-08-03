Robbie Ray Dealt to the Padres: Fantasy Baseball Impact

Former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray is officially a Padre.

San Francisco agreed to deal Ray to San Diego earlier today in exchange for RHP Miguel Mendez and SS Joniel Hernandez. At first glance, it looks like an interesting deadline agreement between two division rivals. In the eyes of fantasy managers, however, it’s much more than that. Ray’s relocation immediately shifts his outlook for the remainder of the season, while San Diego’s rotation will see some changes of their own.

Here’s everything fantasy managers need to know after one of the most notable pitching deals at the trade deadline.

Robbie Ray Fantasy Impact

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Oracle Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To say the least, the move to San Diego is an obvious upgrade for Ray’s fantasy value.

Yesterday, Ray sat on a Giants squad that was 47-65 and was falling out of postseason contention unbelievably quickly. Today, however, he joins a Padres team that is 58-54 and firmly within the playoff race, immediately giving him a far better chance to boost his fantasy stock.

Ray has already been one of baseball’s more reliable starters this season, posting a 10-6 record with a 3.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts over 122.2 innings. Those numbers alone have made him a solid fantasy asset, and the move to San Diego should further elevate his ceiling. It goes without saying that pitching for a playoff contender should improve his odds of earning wins, and Petco Park’s unique environment should help the left-hander all the more.

Additionally, better run support and an overall more stable bullpen also increase the likelihood that his strong outings stay that way. Simply put, there weren’t many landing spots better for Ray than San Diego. However, although Ray is the focal point of the trade, he’s far from the only player that will be impacted.

Mason Miller Fantasy Impact

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) celebrates walking off the field during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Diego now adds another proven arm to a rotation already shaping up for a postseason run, and while the fantasy implications beyond Ray will likely be subtle, the potential changes are still on the table.

Mason Miller, in particular, could be a clear beneficiary of the trade. With Ray giving the Padres another dependable starter, San Diego should find itself protecting more late-game leads. That, as a result, could translate to more save opportunities for Miller, whose fantasy value is already heavily tied to being the club’s closer. And although the increase may not be dramatic, a handful of chances could mean all the difference for a fantasy playoff push.