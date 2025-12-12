Ryan Flournoy, Jerry Jeudy, And 2 Other Fantasy Football WR Streamers for Week 15

At this point in the fantasy football season, a lot of fantasy GMs are looking anywhere to fill gaps on their roster, with many players underperforming and injuries stacked a plenty in week 15 across the NFL. With that, here are five of the best fantasy football WR stream plays for week 15.

Adonai Mitchell

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) reacts after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

WR for the New York Jets Adonai Mitchell is coming off a low in week 14 against the Miami Dolphins. In the game, he had one reception for 24 yards on six targets. This performance directly follows his best game of the year, where he had eight receptions for 102 yards and a TD against the Atlanta Falcons. WR Garret Wilson is still out, which leaves the window open for Mitchell to have another big game in week 15.

The Jets will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, who have allowed two opposing WRs to have over 100 receiving yards in their past five games.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, Mitchell is currently rostered by 31% of teams.

Jerry Jeudy

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) runs after catching a pass thrown by quarterback Shedeur Sanders (not pictured) for a sixty-yard touchdown against Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With the breakout game for rookie Shedeur Sanders in week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, WR1 for the Cleveland Browns stands to be one of the main players to benefit if his elite play continues. In Sanders' 364 passing yards, Jeudy had 76 receiving yards on three receptions, along with a touchdown. He has the opportunity to add another solid fantasy outing with his opponent for week 15 being the Chicago Bears. In their last two games, Chicago has allowed over 80 receiving yards and a touchdown to the WR1s they faced.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, Jeudy is currently rostered by 63.5% of teams.

Ryan Flournoy

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) reacts towards the stands as he leaves the field following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys WR Ryayn Flournoy is coming off his best game of the season against the Detroit Lions. He had nine receptions on 13 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown. These are some serious numbers, and any fantasy manager with CeeDee Lamb on their roster should add him to their roster ahead of the Cowboys’ Sunday night matchup. If Lamb is a late scratch, it looks like Flournoy is the guy who will take the role in trying to replace Lamb’s production on the field. Lamb went out in the third quarter last week against Detroit, and his status for week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings is up in the air.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, Flournoy is currently rostered by 5.8% of teams.

Rashid Shaheed

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

WR for the Seattle Seahawks Rashid Shaheed is coming off his best game since joining the organization. Against the Atlanta Falcons in week 14, he had four receptions on five targets for 67 receiving yards. Shaheed, who has been a serious deep threat his whole tenure in the NFL, should have an opportunity to break through and have a couple of big plays that could add up to a big day in fantasy football.

The Seahawks in week 15 will be taking on the Indianapolis Colts. In the Colts' last three games, they have allowed five receptions of 30 yards or longer to opposing WRs.

In ESPN fantasy leagues, Shaheed is currently rostered by 56.2% of teams.

