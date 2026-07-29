Seahawks Fantasy Football Depth Chart Debate: Zach Charbonnet vs. Jadarian Price

With Kenneth Walker III now being on the Kansas City Chiefs, the fantasy football outlook for the Seattle Seahawks backfield is extremely interesting. The two RBs in line for notable carries in Seattle in 2026 are Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price. Here is a breakdown of who is the better fantasy option between the two.

Jadarian Price

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Price was selected by Seattle with the last pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at #32 overall. He and his Notre Dame teammate, Jeremiah Love, were the only two RBs to get selected in the first round. That alone says a lot about Price as a player, and the fact that he was able to carve out a big role with the Fighting Irish, with them already having Love, says a ton as well.

In 2025, at Notre Dame, Price had 674 rushing yards and 13 TDs. He has yet to prove he can be a volume catcher in the passing game. In all of his seasons in college, he never had a season where he had over 100 receiving yards.

Going into the 2026 NFL season in PPR fantasy formats, ESPN has Price ranked as RB24

Zach Charbonnet

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charbonnet is coming off a major injury late in the 2025 season. In the divisional playoff round against the San Francisco 49ers, he tore his ACL. With training camp underway, he is on the Seahawks’ physically unable to perform list. But despite that, there does seem to be some optimism that he could be ready to go in week one.

Last season as the Seahawks RB2 behind Walker III, Charbonnet had 730 rushing yards and 12 TDs. Both stats were career highs for Charbonnet. His best single-game performance of 2025 was against the Carolina Panthers, where he had 18 carries for 110 yards and two TDs. In PPR fantasy football formats for that week, he finished as RB6.

Going into the 2026 NFL season, for PPR fantasy formats ESPN has Charbonnet ranked RB43.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is the better fantasy option between Charbonnet and Price, Charbonnet has way better value. Even if Charbonnet misses time, this remains true.

Price is coming into the league without any experience at the college level as a team’s listed RB1. That leads to believe that he could be brought on slowly and given the Seahawks' RB2 role. In his first year, a good comparison of what his usage could look like is somewhat similar to RJ Harvey in the Denver Broncos backfield last season. Harvey was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was used as the Broncos' RB2 behind veteran RB J.K Dobbins in 2025.

If Price does end up with a similar role to Harvey in 2025, his chances of living up to a rank of RB24 are slim. On the other hand, Charbonnet’s chances of playing above a rank of RB43 are uber high. Overall, there are better options for Price in his projected draft range; Tony Pollard ( ESPN ranked RB27) and Bhayshul Tuten (ESPN ranked RB22) are a couple.

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