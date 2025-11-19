Texans Ruled Out C.J. Stroud For Week 12: How Will It Affect Nico Collins And Co?
Despite a flurry of injuries, the Houston Texans are entering Week 12 looking to build on a 5-2 record over their last seven games. Backup quarterback Davis Mills has helped the team to back-to-back wins while star quarterback C.J. Stroud has spent time in concussion protocol following the team’s Week 9 win over the Denver Broncos.
Mills and the Texans are coming off a 16-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, making up ground behind the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South standings. On Tuesday, Houston received devastating news as the team prepares to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.
Following two consecutive absences, Stroud was ruled out for Houston’s Week 12 matchup versus Buffalo. The star quarterback remains in concussion protocol leading up to Thursday night’s game, despite promising progression early in the week.
Over his first two starts of the season, Mills has completed 61.6% of his passes for 566 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, adding a fourth touchdown on the ground. The veteran backup will make his third start against Buffalo, looking to help the Texans to their third straight win. Here is a fantasy outlook for Houston’s offense with Mills set to get the start under center:
Houston Texans Fantasy Football Outlook
Star wide receiver Nico Collins has been dominant over Mills’ two starts this season, coming off back-to-back 90-yard performances. The offense’s premier threat has caught 16 of his 25 targets for 228 yards and a touchdown over his last two outings. In fantasy, he earned a WR5 finish among PPR leagues with 22.6 points in Week 10, followed up by a 24.2-point, WR4 effort in Week 11.
Collins remains a must-start for fantasy owners, entering Week 12, alongside several other Texans stars who make compelling start cases this week. Like Collins, star tight end Dalton Schultz has sustained notable production over his last three games, despite Stroud’s absence, averaging 14.4 PPR points per week during that stretch. Schultz will also be one of the top start options among Houston’s offense in fantasy this week, building on three straight top-eight finishes among tight ends in PPR leagues.
In the passing game, Mills presents another start candidate among Houston’s offense, earning a QB1 finish with 28.7 points in Week 10. Mills followed that up with a 16.4-point, QB9 finish in Week 11. In a tough matchup versus the second-ranked pass defense in the league, Mills will be on the line between start and sit for Week 12.
In the run game, Woody Marks and Nick Chubb have split carries in the extended absence of former Pro Bowler Joe Mixon, who has yet to suit up in a game this season. Over the past several weeks, Marks has emerged as the lead option in the Texans’ backfield, eclipsing 12.5 PPR points in three of his last five games.