Sam Darnold and Matthew Stafford Should Enjoy This Weather Forecast

Here at Fantasy on SI, we have some good news and we have some bad news. The weather for the games on Saturday should not be too bad. No one minds a little chill in Denver and Seattle. Right now, nothing appears to get in the way in these locations. Some snow showers in Denver should not be a major deterrent.

The best weather will be in Seattle with light winds and some cloudy conditions. Initially, there was a fear of fog but that appears not likely. Some breezy conditions are possible in Denver, however. Again, the hour-by-hour forecast could change.

Okay, let us try to dive in!

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

The forecast up in New England is downright more scary compared to Denver. Early in the week it was just projected to be cold in "Mile High". However, a new wrinkle or two has entered the equation. The back end of the Arctic plunge has made its way in. As a matter of fact, there will be some snow in the area late Sunday afternoon Denver time.

The Broncos and Patriots should see cloudy conditions initially. Expect temperatures to drop into the teens as the fourth quarter approaches. This is where Drake Maye and Jarrett Stidham could have an interesting time trying to throw the football during the second half.

Breezy weather is likely during this time as well. Northerly winds with a little NE tilt could even impact the kicking game along with the late flakes. Taking care of the football will become more and more essential as the contest goes on. Running backs should expect defenders to be even more eager just to take swipes at the football.

Drake Maye was practicing even after the game last week. Maybe, he was trying to get ready for the conditions on Sunday. Either way, at least it should not be blizzard like by any stretch in Denver.

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

The third meeting of this season series features a trip to Super Bowl LX on the line. The Rams and Seahawks were must watch TV in the first two meetings. In Los Angeles, the Rams held on to win 21-19. Then, there was the battle in Seattle. Los Angeles appeared to have the game won before Seattle roared back, forced overtime and won by one. Seattle went for two and nailed it!

The Seahawks fell behind 30-14 and converted three straight two-point conversions. Both defenses were not at their best as the offenses put them on their toes. Weather conditions expect to be pretty tranquil. Sure, there will be a little chill but temperatures in the 30's is not too bad by any means.

The NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams kicks off shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The winner will go to the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8.https://t.co/pnyLOFokDo — MyNorthwest (@Mynorthwest) January 24, 2026

Again, there are some debates if it is chilly for Seattle standards. It will be compared to normal playing conditions. For the Rams, this ought to feel downright balmy. After all, last Sunday Los Angeles was in the frozen Arctic of Soldier Field (temps in Teens, windchill around zero or so). This might feel like Miami.

Out of the two games, the scoring appears to be pre-destined for the third rumble in Seattle! Good luck fantasy football and DFS fans!

