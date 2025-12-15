Trevor Lawrence, Bo Nix Crush It as the MVPs of Week 15 Fantasy Football

I hope that if you are reading this, your season is still alive. It is the Fantasy Football Playoffs for most and many players across the NFL had massive efforts put out today. They very well may have won you the week, but they also could have lost you the week. If that is the case, I am sorry, but that is how it goes. These are the MVPs of Week 15 Fantasy Football.

QUARTERBACKS

Trevor Lawrence - 44.3 Pts

330 Yards, 5 Touchdowns | 51 Rushing Yards, 1 Touchdown

Trevor Lawrence is the only player in NFL history with 5+ pass TDs, 1+ rush TD & 50+ rush yards in a single game 🔥@Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/0xOE9zbqnW — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) December 14, 2025

This is by-far the best game of Lawrence's career thus far. He looked like the #1 pick that had been expected to be seen over the last 4+ years. Six total touchdowns is in the current storyline and many Jaguars fan look ahead to a longshot Super Bowl run.

Bo Nix - 29.08 Pts

302 Yards, 4 Touchdowns

Bo Nix vs Packers:



23 of 34

302 yds

4 TDS 🤯



WHAT THEY GOING TO SAY NOW 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/jECfldeyP1 — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) December 15, 2025

We expected the see a grind-it-out football game in Denver, and it was sort of that, but on offense. A projected low-scoring affair combined for (60) points and Nix shredded a usually good Packers coverage. The Broncos are the clear best team in the AFC, in my opinion.

RUNNING BACKS

Travis Etienne Jr. - 31.5 Pts

32 Rushing Yards | 3 Receptions, 73 Yards, 3 Touchdowns

We may have this section titled "Running Backs", but Etienne Jr. did his work in the air. He had (3.2) Fantasy Points on the ground and (28.3) in the air. Not one, not two, but three touchdowns in the (48) points Jaguars effort at home. TIAA Bank Stadium appears hard to play at with, and without the humid weather.

James Cook - 31.1 Pts

107 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 2 Receptions, 4 Yards, 1 Touchdown

The Patriots have fielded a Top-5 Run Stop in the NFL, but they were exposed this week. The Bills got a much-needed win in Foxborough and now the AFC East is very much a contentious race with the Bills one game behind with three to go.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Puka Nacua - 27.9 Pts

9 Receptions, 181 Yards | 8 Rushing Yards

Amon-Ra St. Brown may have well outscored Nacua, but we talk about winners, not losers. Sorry, Amon-Ra. Nacua went off, once again, as he commands the WR2 slot in Fantasy Football. I am not sure that any NFL player is more athletic than Nacua.

Courtland Sutton - 24.3 Pts

7 Receptions, 113 Yards, 1 Touchdown

No breakout game by Nix comes without a beneficiary at Wide Receiver. Sutton continues to surge as a lucrative WR1 in this Broncos offense. He did this against an elite coverage. Sutton is sneakily the WR9 in Non-PPR formats.

TIGHT ENDS

Kyle Pitts - 45.6 Pts

11 Receptions, 166 Yards, 3 Touchdowns

Kyle Pitts delivered the 5th-highest PPR TE performance EVER last night 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9Xl0OlKy8G — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) December 12, 2025

I hope that all you Pitts stans held out until this magical Week 15 in 2025. The man that we have waited on has showed his face, shining bright with Kirk Cousins. He has (10) Targets per Game, (8) Receptions per Game, and (116) Yards per Game with Cousins.

Trey McBride - 37.4 Pts

12 Receptions, 134 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

They may lose, but the Jacoby Brissett magic keeps on working. He lead McBride to (134) Yards and (2) Touchdowns against the Texans' elite defense. They were known as a Top-5 Tight End defense, to no avail today. This is your clear, undisputed TE1.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Baltimore Ravens - 20.0 Pts

1 Touchdown, 2 Interceptions, 3 Sacks, 0 Points Allowed, 298 Yards Allowed

Leave it to Baltimore to surprise us week-in and week-out. One Sunday, they play absymal football and the next, they look like Super Bowl contenders. The Bengals were held to a shutout while the Ravens look to win the AFC North, despite a disappointing year at 7-7.

KICKER

Jason Myers - 24.0 Pts

6/6 FGM (2/2 50-59 Yds), 0/0 XPM

How about this game? Seattle won 18-16 on six field goals and zero touchdowns. Who did they narrowly beat? 44-Year Old Philip Rivers. You never know what you may see on a Sunday, and that is the beauty of it. Myers is comfortably the K1, having scored no less than (13) Fantasy Points over his last six weeks.

