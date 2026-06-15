Twins Ace Joe Ryan Sees Fantasy Baseball Value Skyrocket in Mock Trade to AL East Sleeper

The Minnesota Twins are once again at a crossroads.

With the club dancing around the playoff picture and a range of players waiting to hit free agency, Minnesota now has a decision to make. Do they double down and chase a postseason push, or do they sell at the MLB trade deadline?

If General Manager Jeremy Zoll and the front office decide to choose the latter, few names on their roster would generate interest quite like Joe Ryan. The 30-year-old right-hander has developed a reputation as one of the most reliable starters in the American League, making him a target for contenders looking to get over the hump.

Now, enter the Baltimore Orioles. With playoff aspirations and one of the brightest young cores in baseball, they approach the trade deadline as a prime candidate to swing for Ryan. The theoretical result is an immediate win for both sides: Baltimore gets the pitching backbone it’s been searching for, while Minnesota acquires the young talent necessary to propel a retool.

How would this potential deal impact the fantasy baseball landscape?

Joe Ryan Mock Trade Details

Minnesota Twins Receive:

Michael Forret, RHP

Coby Mayo, 3B

Dylan Beavers, OF

Baltimore Orioles Receive:

Joe Ryan, SP

Joe Ryan Mock Trade Fantasy Baseball Impact

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Target Field. | Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Fantasy-wise, a trade to Baltimore would only boost Ryan’s value.

Ryan has already proven his reliability this season, posting a 3.17 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 82.1 innings pitched. And, with a move to the Orioles, his value would only spike further. Baltimore’s lineup would give Ryan a better chance to rack up wins, with their consistent offense providing an instant cushion to any potential poor outings.

Furthermore, Ryan would not need to do much to remain a strong option. His ability to dish strikeouts while keeping runners off base has already made him one of the better fantasy starters in the league. His 1.00 WHIP ranks in the top 10 across the MLB, and his high strikeout numbers show that he can create outs without having to lean on his defense.

Those skills won’t change due to a shift in scenery, and pitching for a playoff hopeful tends to lead to better fantasy results more often than not.

Why the Minnesota Twins agree to the trade

Baltimore Orioles infielder Coby Mayo (16) fields a ground ball in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

This kind of deal, for a team like Minnesota, ultimately comes down to timing and securing as large a return as possible. While Ryan has been one of the better starters in the American League, the Twins once again are in a position where the future outlook may be more important than the current one.

In return, Minnesota would land a package highlighted by one of Baltimore’s best young hitters in Coby Mayo. Additionally, Michael Forret brings another promising arm to the mound, and Beavers brings high-level athleticism from a strong development system.

Minnesota’s appeal ultimately comes down to snagging value for a pitcher who doesn’t fit with the team’s long-term window. By dealing Ryan at his peak value, the Twins could begin resetting their timeline and speed up a retool around their new young talent.

Why the Baltimore Orioles agree to the trade

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Target Field. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Out of all of this season’s contenders, no club needs an ace more than Baltimore. That problem would be immediately addressed with the acquisition of Ryan.

Obviously, though, the Orioles would have to hand over some of their top prospects to make the deal happen. Mayo, in particular, would be a difficult move due to him being one of the organization’s best young hitters. Beavers has also continued to climb the prospect rankings, while Forret can bring potential pitching value.

Regardless, championships are rarely won by playing it safe. Baltimore holds one of baseball’s best farm systems, and sits in a situation where immediate production outweighs future impact. Ryan would be at the top of the Orioles’ rotation in an instant and can provide exactly what they have been searching for.