Underdog Fantasy Stanley Cup Prop Predictions (Game 2): Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl Leading Oilers Charge
Wednesday was the first Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Finals in Edmonton, Alberta in 38 years. It didn't disappoint.
The Edmonton Oilers kicked off Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup with a goal a little more than a minute into the contest. The Florida Panthers answered, seizing control of the game in the first period. However, the Oilers speed slowly took over in the third.
Oiler superstar Leon Draisaitl scored the opening goal and the overtime game-winner on the power play. With the marker, Edmonton captured a 4-3 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.
With my Game 1 Stanley Cup prop predictions, I went 3-for-3 while trusting the stars from each team. I suggest doing that again for Game 2.
Here are three Underdog recommendations for Friday night:
Connor McDavid Over 5.5 Faceoff Wins
The Panthers did a great job of smothering the Oilers captain throughout Game 1. Yet, Connor McDavid still registered two assists and four shots on net. McDavid also had two blocks and three hits.
McDavid has posted multiple points in four straight playoff contests. During that stretch, he's averaged three shots on goal per game and tallied three power-play assists.
With that in mind, fantasy managers can trust McDavid in several prop categories. I'm rolling with faceoffs because the captain may have the highest probability of repeatable success in the faceoff circle.
McDavid won eight of 13 faceoffs in Game 1, which was 61.5%. He was one of only two Oilers who won more than 50% of his draws in the Stanley Cup's opening contest.
Look for the Oilers to get McDavid in the faceoff circle a lot in Game 2.
Leon Draisaitl Over 1.5 Points
Like McDavid, Draisaitl has registered multiple points in three straight postseason contests. In Game 1 versus Florida, he tallied a goal at even strength and on the power play.
Draisaitl has posted at least two points in nine of 17 playoff games this spring. With the Panthers dedicating so much attention on McDavid, Draisaitl has a chance to continue to shine in Game 2.
Sergei Bobrovsky Over 8.5 First-Period Saves
If it isn't broke, don't fix it. I hit on Bobrovsky's first-period over/under with saves in Game 1, so I'm going to the well one more time.
The Oilers came out flying in the first period. Even though the Panthers ended the first session with a one-goal lead, Edmonton led in the shots category 14-7.
Edmonton has posted at least 10 shots on net in each of its last three first periods at home in the playoffs. In Game 1, Sergei Bobrovsky was very good, stopping at least nine shots in the first, third and overtime periods.
After the start of the third period, Edmonton held a 24-8 shot advantage in Game 1, as the Oilers speed really started to wear on the Panthers. That's another reason to have faith Edmonton will get a lot of shots on Bobrovsky to begin Friday.
I also expect the two-time Vezina Trophy winner to be great at the start of Game 2. Florida will likely need him to be to even the series.