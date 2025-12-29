The Perfect Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football 12-Team PPR Mock Draft

The best part of the NFL season ending, if there is one, is the activity of ranking the next season way-too-early. That is exactly what I am primed to do today. We are going to look at what 2025 brought us, and what 2026 previews to look like. With our best predictions and analysis', this brings us to a 12-Team PPR Mock Draft for the 2026 NFL Season.

1.1 — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

At the moment, it looks like the 1.1 projects to be extremely wide open. I like Robinson for two key factors above all — Robinson may get a new offensive staff to even further leverage his ability, and Tyler Allgeier is very well on his way out as a top free-agent asset. Robinson may see the highest usage of all running backs in 2026.

1.2 — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua's 108.5 projection is the 2nd highest receiving yard total we have EVER offered.



#1 - Cooper Kupp on January 2nd, 2022 (109.5) pic.twitter.com/7lumRrh07v — Underdog Picks (@UnderdogPicks) December 26, 2025

Nacua is the 2nd overall player in Fantasy Football right now. This comes in a year where the Rams have pushed the ball heavily towards Davante Adams. In 2026, we imagine that this adjusts, thus favoring even more targets, especially in the red zone, to Nacua.

1.3 — Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

This is a very hot take, but the Bengals with a healthy Joe Burrow do magical things. I fully expect Chase to return to his 2024 pace with a new slate in 2026, potentially also with a new staff that should only fare better-than-worse for this team.

1.4 — Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The Lions should not get any worse in 2026, or so I like to think. Even in a down 2025 season for this Lions team, Gibbs is the 4th overall player in 2025 Fantasy Football. The ceiling cannot be high enough for Gibbs, who is a priority contract extension for this team in the offseason.

1.5 — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey is the #1 overall player in Fantasy Football. He very well could repeat this in 2026, but a few factors may hold him back. There is age, and the factor that many elite offenses (Lions, Falcons, Bengals) underperformed expectations in 2025. They may catch up to McCaffrey, but he did also remain healthy in 2025 which is a huge bonus.

1.6 — De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are planning to keep Mike McDaniel as head coach. Tua Tagolaivoa did not play well, and it shows as they will go another direction in 2026. I cannot guarantee that they will be a move for much better, but it cannot be much worse. Achane will keep a huge workload that has him as the RB5, and may have him with a RB1 ceiling next year.

1.7 — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

The skill and target share is undeniable. However, I see Smith-Njigba regressing in his 2026 workload. He should stay above a 30% Target Share, but this year has been a revelation worth considering to downgrade to the 1.7 spot.

1.8 — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Will the Colts be as good as their first two months to 2025? Probably not. However, they should be better than these last two months. The volume of Taylor will remain ultra-high, and worth a 1st round spot, despite his lacking pass-catching element.

1.9 — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Viking (or Trade)

Jefferson is going to be a hot name on the trade market this offseason. If he leaves, it can only benefit his WR1 overall upside. If he stays, I would imagine we get better output coming his way in 2026. He is too good to downgrade too far.

1.10 — Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

When Rice was active this year, he was a Top-5 Wide Receiver and at times, he was a Top-5 overall Fantasy Football item. Mahomes hopes to be back for Week 1, and Rice will trend highly as the core-piece in a much more optimistic Chiefs offense. He perhaps may also work in an offense that has no Travis Kelce.

1.11 — James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is out here setting rushing records as a Quarterbacks. Even then, Cook is the 10th overall player in Fantasy Football. Look for that to repeat in 2026.

1.12 — CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

This Cowboys offense has proved beneficial more to George Pickens than Lamb. That could happen again in 2026, but I would expect Lamb to get back to the teams WR1, though by a thin margin. We cannot let a Cowboys wideout fall outside of Round 1 given how good they are, and will continue to be with Brian Schottenheimer.

