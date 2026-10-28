Week 8 Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: Jaguars Lead Group of D/STs Slated for Productive Fantasy Days

Week 8 doesn't offer many widly available D/ST streamers on the waiver wire in favorable matchups, but digging deep reveals some solid plays this week.

Selecting these D/STs off the waiver wire give Fantasy managers the best chance to win the positional battle this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

The Jaguars are coming off a bye week and their defense couldn't have a better matchup. The Jags will host a divisional rival in the Indianpolis Colts, who are in a fire sale this week. The Colts shipped off guard Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner on Tuesday with some more moves a possibility before divisional showdown. With Colts in a free fall, it's the perfect spot for the Jags D/ST to pounce and add another top-ten weekly finish.

On top of the current state of the Colts, the Jags have dominated their AFC South rival at home with their defense playing a key part of it. The Jaguars have defeated the Colts 11 straight times in Jacksonville. The last time the Colts beat the Jags in the Sunshine state, Andrew Luck was under center for the Colts. In nine of their 11 wins, the Jags held the Colts to 20 points or less, a trend that should continue into Sunday.

The Colts have cracked 24 points only once this season back in week two and with the uncertainty surrounding the team, it's hard to forecast that happening this week. Now down an all-pro guard and potentially more, the Colts offense will take a hit in production, much to the delight of Fantasy managers picking up the Jags defense off the waiver wire.

Jaguars defense is COOKIN' 👨‍🍳



CLEvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/nAZFaaUoHJ — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Atlanta Falcons D/ST

The Falcons are coming off a D/ST 2 finish after upsetting the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC South squad look to carry that momentum into week 8 against a divisional rival. The Falcons travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers, who just scored 43 points against the Carolina Panthers. Despite the Bucs' recent offensive outburst, the Falcons defense matchups well against their divisional foe.

The Bucs did all their damage on the ground last week with 258 rushing yards and just 11 pass attempts. The Falcons have shined in their run defense, allowing 88.9 rushing yards per game, fourth-lowest in the NFL. If the Falcons can stuff the run, like they have so far this season, Baker Mayfield will be forced to throw the ball. In two out his four starts this season, Mayfield has thrown an interception, which bodes well for the Falcons D/ST's Fantasy outlook.

The Falcons are 11th in sacks this season with 17, and could probably have 3-4 more if Caleb Williams and Brock Purdy weren’t so good at evading pass rushers.



They are currently only 4 behind the teams tied for 1st place. pic.twitter.com/9tbuUyyu4F — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) October 27, 2026

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST

The Bengals Defense shined in the second half of their win over the Ravens last week as the Bengals shutout their divisional rivals. The Bengals have the opportunity to repeat their defensive effort against a poor Titans offense.

The Titans' 15.4 PPG average is second-worst in the NFL. On top of the lack of points, the Titans have been careless with the ball, turning over the ball 10 times this season, tied for tenth-most in the league. The combination of lack of points and giveaways makes the Titans a vulnerable opponent for the Bengals D/ST to pounce on.

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